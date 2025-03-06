Sydney Sweeney Is a Stunning Hotline Hottie in White Mini Dress for New Campaign
Sydney Sweeney’s adoration for acting isn’t showing signs of slowing down anytime soon as the actress showcases her amazing on-camera talent, yet again, this time in her latest collaboration video with Hey Dude.
For the promo video, Sweeney acts as a hotline hottie who assists various customers with issues they find themselves facing. While giving them much-needed advice, she dons two super stylish outfits. The first look consists of an asymmetrical all-white mini dress. She wears a vibrant red lip with this look and styles her blonde tresses down except for two strands. This ‘fit certainly gives the vibes of a fun and flirty secretary who is friends with everyone.
A black leather top with matching black leather wide shorts make up her second look of the video. The leather certainly looks cozy, not just because its fit but also because of the tie-string in the front, proving that fans can replicate this very easy-to-create look without worrying about the discomfort that can sometimes come with the fabric.
Although Sweeney delivered an exceptional performance in the fun promo video, with her looking this fashionable, it’s difficult not to notice her marvelous attire.
Seeing the 27-year-old actress act on the silver screen again soon is no longer a want but a need. And though it’s been some time since fans got to see her on TV, with it being nearly three years since Euphoria wrapped up its sophomore season, there’s no longer any need to worry because she is set to return to the HBO smash-hit series. She will reprise her role as Cassie Howard in Season 3, which is currently filming.
Fans aren’t the only ones who missed Cassie. Sydney prioritized returning to the show so much that she even turned down other roles.
“There were definitely a few projects that I had to pass on because I was supposed to be going back to Euphoria,” Sweeney told Vanity Fair in November. “Euphoria was supposed to start filming, and I had another film that I was supposed to do, but we couldn’t get cleared and after a few weeks, I realized, This is not happening. So I put in full gear to make Anyone But You.”
Despite the unprecedented delays and side passion projects, the role of Cassie is still deeply ingrained within Sweeney, which is why she can snap back into the character with little to no effort. She also believes that portraying the character again will help with her grief for the late Angus Cloud, her Euphoria co-star who sadly passed away in July 2023.
“Cassie is such a deep, meaningful character for me. I think that, through her, I’ll be able to also grieve in a way as well,” Sweeney added. “Cassie is the longest character I’ve ever had in my life. I feel like she’ll always have such a special place in my heart, so I know that I’ll be able to just jump right in.”
No matter if it’s Cassie Howard or Hey Dude’s hotline worker, Sweeney is an undeniable natural on camera.