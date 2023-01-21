8 Gorgeous Photos of Tanya Mityushina in Malta

Tanya Mityushina was discovered through Model Search in 2016. She has also modeled for Guess Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret and Intimissimi.

“Shooting with SI was the best experience ever, they are such nice, kind people and we had so much fun! The magazine really changed my career,” the Russia native said. “My favorite part of modeling is meeting people. You never know who you are going to meet and that always grounds me and helps me keep an open mind. Also, I don’t know many jobs that could offer this consistent change of scenery and opportunity to meet absolutely awesome people.”

Mityushina’s breathtaking ‘16 photo shoot captured a landmark that no longer exists. She posed in front of the legendary Azure Window, a sea erosion that was carved more than two centuries ago, which collapsed into the ocean in 2017.

Here are eight of our favorite photos from her ’16 photo shoot in Malta with Ben Watts.