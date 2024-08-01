Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki Voices Appreciation for Fourth Olympic Games Experience
Only a year after making her big return to tennis, Caroline Wozniacki is adding another big accomplishment to her career résumé: her fourth Olympic games.
The professional athlete is on the ground Paris to represent her native country of Denmark in the 2024 Summer Olympics. She played two hard-fought singles matches in the first few days of competition, winning the first against Egyptian Mayar Sherif before falling to American Danielle Collins in her second round matchup.
Though her run in the summer games has come to an end, Wozniacki has nothing but appreciation for the time she spent in Olympic Village and representing her country on the court. “Thank you Paris for an unforgettable week!” she wrote in an Instagram post on July 31. “The Danish fans came out in full force, truly the best support I have ever heard! Staying in the Olympic Village with the Danish team was so cool, and I got to spend time with new and old friends!”
Of her four Olympic appearances—Beijing, Rio de Jainero, London and Paris—the 2012 games in England featured her deepest run. That year, she made it to the quarterfinals before losing to Serena Williams, who would go on to win gold in the women’s singles.
But, when it comes to the international sporting event, making a deep run isn’t the 34-year-old’s only priority. As she alluded to in her post, Wozniacki is in it for the chance to represent her country and bond with her fellow Danish athletes. This year, she did just that.