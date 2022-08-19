The 10 Best Beach Chairs for Your Favorite Sunny Days

The perfect chair is essential to a comfortable beach day. Nothing is worse than laying out a towel that gets sandy and wet by 1 p.m. We’ve picked 10 cute, comfortable and practical beach chairs to ensure that your vacation will be a breeze and that you won’t look like a rookie with just a towel at your beach base camp.

The Sunnylife beach chair can be upright or fully reclined for those who just cannot decide. It has two zippered pockets on the back for your books, sunscreen and phone as well as two drink holders on the side. It also doesn’t hurt that it comes in the prettiest terracotta color with wood accents.

Another Sunnylife favorite is this terry lounge chair. This pick is perfect for the no frills, light traveler. It reclines flat for easy storage and has six adjustable settings for sitting. I love the terry cloth fabric which is super soft and highly absorbent.

I believe this beach chair is as chic as they come. This Business & Pleasure chair is made up of a hardwood frame, stainless steel trims and canvas which is UV, mold, and water resistant. This chair comes in 14 colors and patterns so you will be sure to find one that matches your aesthetic. Be sure to check out their beach umbrellas as well to up your beach-day game even more.

Sunflow is one of SI Swimsuits favorite partners. The Sunflow bundle comes with all of your beach day essentials including the compact, easy to carry chair, the sunshade which is UPF50+ for ray protection, an adjustable drink holder, dry bag to keep your electronics from getting wet, and a towel that attaches to your chair so it won't get blown away while you're taking a dip.

This pack of two loungers is perfect for laying out in the sun. They are fully padded and have an adjustable back rest. They have a shoulder strap for an easy walk from car to beach and are super lightweight. They come in three pattern variations— the punchy floral is my favorite for summer.

This Sunday Supply Co. chair is perfect if you have kids at your beach day. The cushion slip is machine washable, fast-drying and fade resistant. It’s only five pounds and has a strap for easy carrying. You grab the wine, the kids can bring the chairs.

Keep your hands free with this Picnic Time Backpack beach chair. This chair goes above and beyond with its extra wide seat and attached pillow up top. It also has six settings so you can have the perfect recline all day long.

The Yeti Trailhead Camp Chair means business. This chair conforms to your natural curvature and eliminates pressure points for all-day comfort. Their fabric also won't break down under UV rays and the chair is sturdy enough that it won’t blow away even on the windiest of days. Its cupholder is perfect for your favorite Yeti thermos, keeping your drinks cold even in the sun.

This cost efficient beach chair has all the extras for a much lesser price point. The Caribbean Joe chair features an adjustable pillow, five recline settings, insulated cooler pouch, cup holder and water-resistant finish. If you're in need of chairs for the whole family, this is a first-round draft pick.

SunVillas chair duo is perfect for you and your plus-one. It has an extra wide seat for ample room and a headrest for all-day beach naps. These chairs are made of 100% aluminum which makes them ultra light and their padded and adjustable carrying straps make them a breeze to carry.