The Latest Media Day Photos of LSU’s Olivia Dunne Are Powerful
The LSU women’s gymnastics teams kicked off their NCAA semifinals competition Thursday, and Olivia Dunne was ready.
The senior proved as much in a series of media day photos that she posed for leading up to the competition. The snaps, which were posted on the official LSU Gymnastics Instagram, featured Dunne and her teammate Kiya Johnson posing in their leotards. The competition ready gear was black with touches of their signature purple and gold. As always, the gear was adorned with silver sequins, which spelled out “LSU” on the back.
The look, which features “a unique ombré corset” was meant to give the impression of armor. “Got our armor ready for semis,” the gymnastics account fittingly captioned the post.
In one of the photos, Dunne and Johnson sat together on a gilded throne, playing on the Tigers’s previous media day snaps, where the athletes are depicted crowning themselves and their teammates.
Needless to say, with their winning mentality and studded uniforms, the Tigers declared themselves ready to take on the competition. Ranked No. 2 in the tournament, they took on California, Arkansas and Stanford in the first session of the NCAA semifinals Thursday.
With a commanding win over their opponents—led by Haleigh Bryant, who locked in the highest all-around score in LSU’s NCAA semifinals history—the Tigers will advance to the NCAA Championships for the 10th time in program history. On Saturday at 4 p.m. EST, they will compete against Utah, Florida and California to determine the 2024 National Champion.