The Story Behind Ashley Graham’s Backward Yellow Swimsuit in Nevis
When Ashley Graham first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue, the supermodel traveled to Turks and Caicos, where she ultimately landed one of three covers of the 2016 magazine. That year, brand legend Hailey Clauson and professional wrestler Ronda Rousey also earned the cover of the annual publication.
Graham went on to return to the fold for a total of three consecutive years, and her SI Swimsuit photo shoots in 2017 and ’18 took her to Fiji and Nevis, respectively. While on set for the latter feature, which was captured by visual artist Josie Clough, Graham rocked tons of bold and beautiful swimwear, including red string bikinis, black cut-out one-pieces and striped sets. No doubt the boldest swimsuit the 36-year-old Nebraska native rocked on location was a bright yellow one-piece that Graham actually wore backward.
“MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] didn’t want to shoot it the traditional way. She wanted me to turn it around and hold my breasts,” Graham explained of the swimsuit while on set in Fiji. “It was really sexy, actually, it was like a thin, yellow strip down the center, around the neck and it covered my bottom.”
The resulting images from her photo shoot are truly jaw-dropping, and we love the creativity involved in capturing these snaps. And while the exposed style might not work for your next trip to the beach, it may just inspire you to turn your bikini top upside down or adopt a few other trendy ways to easily tie a string swimsuit.
“I think yellow’s my thing,” Graham added. “And, I mean, when it doubt, turn the bathing suit around.”
In addition to her work with the SI Swimsuit Issue, Graham is a proud mom of three and body positivity activist who uses her platform to remind women to love and accept themselves just as they are. It’s no wonder that Day has referred to the model as a “force of nature” who has transformed the SI Swimsuit brand.
“I’ve always taken this job and this role as not only a model but an activist and a role model not lightly at all, because I know what it takes to finally find the hope and the confidence within yourself to do what you wanna do,” Graham shared while on set. “I’ve been doing this for 17, 18 years and never before have I seen this much progression in the industry.”