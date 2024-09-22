The Story Behind Jasmine Sanders’s Creative Swimwear Photo With an Elephant in Bali
For Jasmine Sanders, modeling is much more than just a career. It’s a creative pursuit. She approaches her brand campaigns and magazine editorials the way an artist might approach their work: with an eye toward capturing the perfect picture.
Or, in other words, “the creative juices just never stop flowing for me,” she said on the set of her 2020 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Bali. “I always want to see if I can transform or do something different. I’m always wanting to challenge myself—and especially on these shoots.”
That spirit has pervaded each and every one of her six brand photo shoots. But it was particularly apparent during that trip to Bali. Not only did the 33-year-old pose for an incredibly beautiful set of photos in Indonesia, but she posed for a few particularly unique shots, too.
While there, Sanders had the opportunity to snap a few photos with a large elephant. Surrounded by verdant green grass and palm trees, the model donned a stunning black two-piece swimsuit and leaned on the majestic animal. It was a more than memorable experience for her. “I’m literally like a kid in a candy store,” she said on set. “This is so crazy. I can’t wait to tell my parents.”
Thanks to photographer Yu Tsai, Sanders had the chance to do more than just recount the story; she had the pictures to back it up, too. Below is one of the stunning photos of the model beside an elephant in Bali.