The Story Behind Megan Fox’s One Condition to Speak With Alex Cooper on ‘Call Her Daddy’
Megan Fox rarely does public interviews. But if one person can get her to speak on her personal life and candidly talk about her experience in the entertainment industry, it’s viral and iconic podcast host Alex Cooper.
The 29-year-old appeared on an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and divulged a funny detail about her Call Her Daddy interview with the SI Swimsuit model, who graced the cover of the 2023 issue following her photo shoot with Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic, in March.
“You have a very successful podcast, you are one of our nation’s finest interviewers, how do you feel being the interviewee,” Meyers asked.
“I am out of place, I feel a little off,” the Boston University alumnus began. “But I will say, on Call Her Daddy, I am actually usually on the right and the interviewee is on the left. So, I have to say ... Seth Meyers, welcome to Call Her Daddy.”
The talk show host followed up and asked if the 2022 Forbes 30 under 30 titleholder is always on the right, as she was on the July 9 live television episode, because it’s her “better side.” Cooper candidly responded “absolutely, 100%” and told the story of the one instance in which she made an exception for a very special guest.
“The only time I switched was when Megan Fox was like ‘I will come on [the podcast]. Just one request: I have so sit in your seat’ and I was like absolutlely sweetie, come. Come. Let’s go,” the recent Wall Street Journal Magazine cover girl recalled.
Cooper, who co-owns Gen-Z media company Trending with her husband Matt Kaplan, has been branching out to exciting new ventures. She wrapped up her first-ever live tour last year and is set to host an upcoming Paris Olympics broadcast show with NBC Sports that will stream on Peacock.
Watch the full “Megan Fox: Burned at the Stake” episode on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.