These 6 Flawless Pics of Gigi Hadid on the Jersey Shore Make Us Crave an Endless Summer
Gigi Hadid’s journey with SI Swimsuit began a decade ago, with her rookie photo shoot on the picturesque, laid-back vibes of the Jersey Shore, when she posed for photographer Ben Watts for the 2014 issue. Her debut was nothing short of spectacular, earning her a place in the annual magazine for three consecutive years. In 2015, Hadid traveled to the stunning beaches of Hawai’i, and in 2016, she returned for another breathtaking photo shoot on the islands of Tahiti, both times with the talented visual artist Yu Tsai.
Hadid began modeling at the age of 2, though she didn’t formally sign with an agency and enter the industry until she was a teenager.
“When I got the call from MJ [Day, editor in chief] that I was chosen to be in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit], it was surreal. I just was so in shock that it was happening and I was so excited. It’s crazy because this shoot is so me. Everything that they’ve wanted me to do on the shoot is so something I would want to do and the outfits and colors I would want to wear,” she gushed while on location of her debut brand feature. “This is by far the most important shoot that’s ever happened for my career, but also it’s been the most fun that I’ve ever had on the shoot. I think that [SI Swimsuit] puts together a really amazing team and the pictures don’t lie. When I’m laughing and smiling, I’m literally doing that. I feel very lucky to be here. It’s been a blast.”
Today, the 29-year-old is not only a supermodel but also a proud mother and a successful entrepreneur. She is the founder and creative director of Guest in Residence, a cashmere and knitwear clothing brand, as well as the cohost of reality competition series Next in Fashion. She shares her daughter with ex-boyfriend and singer Zayn Malik.
Below are six stunning pics from Hadid’s 2014 SI Swimsuit feature on the Jersey Shore. These pics serve ultimate summer vacation vibes and make us so nostalgic.