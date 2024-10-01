This Was Kelsey Merritt’s Favorite Part of Her SI Swimsuit Feature in the Dominican Republic
Happy birthday to Kelsey Merritt! The Filipino-American model turns 28 today, Oct. 1, and in honor of her special day, we figured we’d take a look back at her work with SI Swimsuit.
Merritt made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, when she traveled to Great Exuma, Bahamas, for her photo shoot with Laretta Houston. The model, who has also worked with the likes of Victoria’s Secret and Revolve, returned to the fold the following two years. In 2020, she posed for the annual issue in the Dominican Republic, while Merritt’s spread in the ’21 magazine was captured by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla.
And while each of her three brand features are equally gorgeous, today we’re focusing on Merritt’s time spent in the Dominican Republic, where she had the opportunity to engage in one of her favorite activities while not posing in front of the camera: surfing!
“I went surfing for my SI adventure shoot,” Merritt reflected upon her favorite part of her trip to the Caribbean. “That was pretty incredible because I love surfing and it’s actually so good that I get to do it for work, that they were able to make me surf during my adventure day.”
In addition to posing on the sand for photographer Kate Powers, Merritt joined Carolina Gutierrez, founder of Carolina Surf School, for a lesson out on the water. Gutierrez created the school and began offering lessons in an effort to introducing surfing to her local community. After chatting briefly about the school itself, the two hit the water to surf together, Merritt clad in an animal print one-piece suit.
Ahead of the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue release that year, Merritt teased her second appearance in the annual magazine on Instagram, where she expressed her excitement over her travels to the Dominican Republic.
“I finally get to tell you guys! I can’t believe I’m in the Dominican Republic for my second year with @si_swimsuit!!! Ahhh😍😍😍 Pinch me! So lucky I get to call this amazing team family now and get to travel places I’ve never been with them,” she wrote. “So excited shooting with women I adore and look up to @mj_day @katepowerslovesyou love you guys 😭❤️.”
In honor of the incredible photo shoot and Merritt’s birthday today, we’re throwing it back to a few of our favorite snapshots that Powers captured of the model for the 2020 issue.