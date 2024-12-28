Tinashe Flaunted Her Muscles and Undeniable Beauty in Gorgeous Swimwear for SI Swimsuit Debut
Being the vocalist behind songs like “2 On,” “Faded Love” and “Cold Sweat” was only an inkling of Tinashe’s potential in the music industry as, years later, she would go on to release viral songs like “Nasty” with so much critical acclaim that fans feel she was seriously robbed of a Grammy Award nomination at the 2025 ceremony. Although she hasn’t been recognized by the prestigious award show just yet, this artist will still be a force to be reckoned with forever.
Before Tinashe became a TikTok sensation with her 2024 hit, she collaborated with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to give the world a photo shoot like it had never seen before. From her incredible swimsuits that fit her figure perfectly to showing off her flexibility with iconic poses that she should certainly trademark, Tinashe was a delight for James Macari to photograph. So much so that it was only natural to revisit these photos to celebrate them once more. The 31-year-old Kentucky native traveled to Hollywood, Fla. for her debut.
One of our favorite looks from this Florida shoot was the crystal cutout bikini set from Lace by Tanaya. Not only was this swimsuit immensely perfect for Tinashe’s toned body, hugging all the right places, but the ensemble was also before its time, having a futuristic look with its implementation of bling on every single inch of fabric.
There's no doubt about it; Tinashe looked breathtakingly stunning in these photos. But this 2021 photo shoot isn’t the only time she flaunted her stuff in front of a camera!
Her latest music video for her song “Cross That Line” shows how comfortable Tinashe is in front of a lens. In the video, dancing and singing are portrayed as skills that come very naturally to the multi-talented artist, and show that she truly was born a star. Tinashe also looks the part of a star with her stylish looks that closely resemble that of the cutout swimsuits from her SI Swimsuit shoot.
The 31-year-old singer shows that, no matter how much time has passed, music will always be a craft that she seeks to improve with every step she takes. Her ambition has brought her farther than most artists have gone and will continue to take her further if she keeps up the stellar work. However, she can’t always be in the studio or churning out music videos, which is why, when she’s not dedicated to her music, she’s living a fabulous lifestyle exploring the world.
Trips around the globe are a very healing outlet for Tinashe because connecting with nature grounds her and keeps her grateful for the beauty around her. Her recent trip to Costa Rica highlights just that.
Perhaps when she’s taking her much-needed break from music-making once again, she’ll revisit Hollywood, Fla., reminiscing on the very place she graced Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with her beautiful presence. If she ever does, it would be a fantastic event to see her recreate the photo shoot with even more stunning swimsuits.