Celebrate New Year’s Eve Early With Tinashe’s Sparkling SI Swimsuit Debut

The winter blues stand no chance against this brilliant feature.

Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled.
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

If you’re feeling as chilly as we are around this time of year, look no further than Tinashe’s first-ever SI Swimsuit feature for warmth, as her sensational smile and dazzling energy are sure to heat things up.

Every aspect of this 2021 shoot was remarkable, also highlighting the beauty of Hollywood, Fla., with clear blue waters as far as the eye can see. So much so that it not only cures us of our winter blues but also gives us the confidence boost we need to step into the new year.

Hopefully, you feel the same way when you feast your eyes on this incredible artist.

Tinashe is wearing a chainmail ensemble in Hollywood, Fla.
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Asherah Swimwear. Top and head piece by Natalia Fedner. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

What better way to open a revisit than with a sight so regal? Tinashe stunned in this ensemble, looking like she’s dripping in chainmail. Her headpiece was also noteworthy here, serving as the perfect addition to this stellar look.

Tinashe is wearing a gold swimsuit in Hollywood, Fla.
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. Earrings and rings by Lili Claspe. Necklace by Aureum. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

A gold star deserves a gold look, and we think this one fits the bill. The way the material of the two-piece glistened in the sun reminds us of all the heat that awaits us in a few more months. Until then, however, the way Tinashe sizzled in this picture is a great substitution.

Tinashe is wearing a silver swimsuit in Hollywood, Fla.
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

One word—“hairography.” She’s a girl on fire with her hair acting as the kindling that kept her ablaze. There’s no denying that her aura was contagious here. Almost to the point where we didn’t mind feeling a little colder if it meant we could take in the fullness of her cool girl vibe a little longer.

Tinashe is wearing a bedazzled one-piece in Hollywood, Fla.
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by d.bleu.dazzled. Rings by Cartier. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

How many times can you say you’ve seen a pop sensation pose with one leg lifted in the air in a bedazzled one-piece swimsuit while on a beach in Florida? If this is your first time, then you’re as likely to be blown away as we were (and still are).

Tinashe poses with a smile in Hollywood, Fla.
Tinashe was photographed by James Macari in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Lybethras. Dress by Natalia Fedner. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

And there’s that warm smile that captivates us every time! This snapshot could make even the most grumpy of winter days fade away. Tinashe’s million-dollar smile was utterly priceless.

This 2021 feature has given us some tasks while celebrating the new year. The first on the agenda? Smile more. The second? Buy even more flashy swimsuits so that we can look as ravishing as Tinashe when summer finally arrives!

