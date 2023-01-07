Top 10 Photos From Myla Dalbesio’s Cowgirl-Inspired Photo Shoot in Wyoming

Myla Dalbesio made her SI Swimsuit Issue debut in 2017 when she posed for photographer Ben Watts in Curacao. She appeared in the magazine each year through '20, including a double feature in 2018 when she was photographed in Aruba by Yu Tsai and for an additional special In Her Own Words studio project with photographer Taylor Ballantyne and nine other models.

While Dalbesio’s photo shoot in ‘19 took her to Australia, she left the beach for more rustic scenery the following year when photographer Ruven Afanador took her pictures in Saratoga, Wyo.

Today, the New York-based model also works behind the camera as a photographer. A fine artist, Dalbesio also works with other mediums, including collage, painting, sculpture and drawing.

In 2020, she told SI Swimsuit the best part of her modeling career has been breaking through inclusivity barriers for women of all sizes.

“The most amazing thing is hearing from women who say that they finally feel represented when they see me in the media. To know that I can help anyone learn to love themselves and their body is the greatest gift,” she said. “If you never see yourself represented anywhere, it’s incredibly difficult not to find fault with yourself. Only when we feel that representation can we feel like we are really accepted and appreciated. I’m so happy to know that I can help women feel that way.”

Below are 10 of our favorite images from Dalbesio’s cowgirl-inspired photo shoot in Wyoming.