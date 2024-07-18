Travis and Jason Kelce Were Adorably Caught Jamming to This Taylor Swift Hit on the Golf Course
Jason and Travis Kelce will never not jam out to a Taylor Swift song—whether it’s playing on the radio, in the grocery store, in a football stadium or at a sold-out “The Eras Tour” show. The brothers and podcasts cohosts were recently filmed moving and grooving on a golf course at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nev., last weekend. The adorable video of the two lip-syncing the words to “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” from Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, is going viral, of course.
Travis, 34, and Swift, also 34, have been dating since last summer and both the NFL tight end and his brother, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles, are big fans of the 14-time Grammy Award-winning artist’s catalogue. While on the green, Jason, 36, donned a navy blue collared shirt, while his younger brother opted for a more quirky purple tie-dye polo. Travis goofily held a pretend microphone up to Jason’s mouth as Swift sang “I’m so depressed, I act like it’s my birthday every day.”
The Kansas City Chiefs star, who broke the internet when he joined his superstar girlfriend on stage in London in late June, has also previously revealed his three favorite Swift songs, and one has a special, sweet meaning behind it. His top two are “Blank Space” and “Cruel Summer” from 2014’s 1989, while his final pick is “So High School” from Swift’s April 19-released double album.
“It’s got a little bit of a sentimental meaning, I guess... you know what I’m saying,” Travis cheekily said on a recent episode of the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.