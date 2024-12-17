Tyra Banks Poses Important Question While Flaunting Mesmerizing Hazel Eyes in New Selfies
It’s no surprise that the creator of “smize” is doing just that while showing off her beautiful hazel eyes.
SI Swimsuit model Tyra Banks took to her Instagram account, @tyrabanks, to give fans a much-needed update on one of her best features. Safe to say that her eyes are still just as stunning as they were years ago when she first debuted on the modeling scene back in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s.
The former American Next Top Model host gave her millions of fans an array of faces, each giving the world a glimpse into the many personalities Banks can channel. She ranges from a stunning natural resting face to a quirkier look all in the span of this cool photo set, seen above, before posing an important question that many may be asking around this time.
“Whatchoo want for Christmas??? 👇🏽,” Banks wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, prompting her fans to ponder on what exactly they could use at this time of the year that would, hopefully, change their lives for the better.
“For my prayers to be answered 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” one comment vulnerably shared.
“For every one to have a happy holiday, and for me to be cancer free! ❤️ and a puppy haha,” another fan wished.
“Can i meet you for christmas?” one fan cheekily wrote.
While Banks can’t exactly see to everyone’s wishes being answered before Christmas Day, the legendary model recently had one of hers come true––the success of her ice cream brand, Smize & Dream.
The 51-year-old supermodel recently celebrated the opening of her brand’s pop-up shops in Washington, D.C. and Dubai. There, fans tasted a plethora of Banks’s very favorite ice cream flavors, such as “Chocolate Chip Brookies,” “Wake Up & Smell The Crunchy!” “StrawNana Pudding” and other delicious-sounding flavors.
Although the pop-up shops have since closed (as per the ice cream brand’s site), Banks is bound to open more shortly so that every fan can get a taste of the ice cream thousands have been raving about.
Alongside pop-up shops, in the past, customers have also had the opportunity to order flavors online via a handpicked discovery box. The handpicked box also included Smize & Dream merch, which included hats, jewelry, spoons and various ice cream flavors custom-picked by Banks herself.
Should Banks revisit this option, this will create a way for even more fans to get a chance to dig in!
With a brand as successful as Smize & Dream, it’s no wonder why Banks’s hazel eyes are filled with joy. Her greatest wish this Christmas has certainly come true.