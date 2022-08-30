U.S. Open: Serena Williams Wins Round One
In her first match in her last U.S Open ever, Serena Williams dominated on the court, bringing home a win against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, 6-3, 6-3. Next up, the G.O.A.T faces Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.
Williams announced last month her plans to leave the world of tennis and evolve onto the next chapter in her life after a storied and historical career. 23 Grand Slam titles later, she’s one step closer to a final tournament win.
More from SwimLife
Ticket sales skyrocketed for the U.S. Open after Williams announced her plans to soon retire, as fans flocked to see the star play for her final time. The support from the crowd at the opening match was electric, and Williams reported after the game that she felt that energy and it helped her through the match.
William’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter, Olympia, watched eagerly from the stands.
Follow along for more from the iconic superstar and change-maker.