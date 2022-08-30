Skip to main content
Serena Williams Champions Inner Confidence For All Women
U.S. Open: Serena Williams Wins Round One

The first match in her last U.S Open was a success for the tennis superstar.

In her first match in her last U.S Open ever, Serena Williams dominated on the court, bringing home a win against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, 6-3, 6-3. Next up, the G.O.A.T faces Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Serena Williams of the United States celebrates against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during the Women's Singles First Round on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. 

Williams announced last month her plans to leave the world of tennis and evolve onto the next chapter in her life after a storied and historical career. 23 Grand Slam titles later, she’s one step closer to a final tournament win.

Ticket sales skyrocketed for the U.S. Open after Williams announced her plans to soon retire, as fans flocked to see the star play for her final time. The support from the crowd at the opening match was electric, and Williams reported after the game that she felt that energy and it helped her through the match.

William’s husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter, Olympia, watched eagerly from the stands.

Serena Williams's daughter Olympia and husband Alexis Ohanian as Serena Williams of the United States plays her match against Danka Kovinic of Montenegro on Arthur Ash Stadium in the Women's Singles round one match during the US Open Tennis Championship 2022 at the USTA National Tennis Centre on August 29th 2022 in Flushing, Queens, New York City. 

Follow along for more from the iconic superstar and change-maker. 

