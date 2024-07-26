USA Gymnastics Teases Simone Biles’s New Uneven Bars Skill Ahead of Paris Games
Simone Biles is looking for her sixth namesake gymnastics skill. The Olympian already has five skills named after her—and at least one in every event except the uneven bars. At the Paris games, she’s looking to rectify that and add a namesake uneven bars skill to her repertoire.
The U.S. gymnast has submitted the original skill for the Paris games. As long as she can successfully complete it on the uneven bars, she will accomplish her quest for a sixth “Simone Biles” skill. In an Instagram post that the USA Gymnastics account shared on July 26, they teased the move, which is a variation of a skill named after former Canadian professional gymnast Wilhelm Weiler.
“👀⁉️,” the caption of the post read, while the video itself featured a clip of Biles practicing the move in her USA leotard.
Successful completion of the skill would make Biles the only current gymnast with a namesake skill in each event (uneven bars, vault, floor exercise and balance beam). According to the International Gymnastics Federation, former Russian gymnast Nellie Kim is the only former or current gymnast with more namesake skills.
Biles is a heavy favorite to win the all-around gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With an outstanding season up to this point—and a proven Olympic track record—the 27-year-old seems in prime position to take the top spot on the podium and help lead Team USA to another team gold.
The women’s gymnastics competition begins on Saturday, July 28 with Women’s Qualifications.