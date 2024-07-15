USWNT’s Crystal Dunn’s Toddler Hands Her a Bouquet in Sweet Pre-Game Moment
Crystal Dunn has said it again and again: her “why” is her young son, Marcel. The Gotham FC defender and USWNT member is a mother to a 2-year-old boy, who also happens to be one of her biggest fans.
Her toddler can be found on the sidelines during most of her games, and on the field before and after she competes. Admittedly, he thinks his mom is “an absolute rockstar,” she shared in an Instagram message on her 32nd birthday—and he is absolutely right. Dunn is in the midst of her 11th NWSL season and is gearing up for her third Olympic Games at the end of the month. Needless to say, she’s made her mark on the game.
And her son recognizes that. So, it comes as no surprise that he showed up on the field ahead of Gotham FC’s July 6 matchup with Angel City FC in Los Angeles, Calif., with flowers in hand for his mom.
In photos that the official NWSL account shared to Instagram, Marcel is pictured donning his Gotham FC jersey (the back of which is stitched with Dunn’s number and the word “Mama”) and handing a colorful bouquet of flowers to Dunn.
With a mom like Dunn, it’s easy to believe Marcel might take the professional soccer pitch himself one day. But, in the meantime, the pro athlete will continue to inspire—and we don’t just mean her son, either. We think it’s fair to say she’s an inspiration to athletes and fellow moms everywhere.