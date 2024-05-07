Valentina Sampaio Is a Natural Beauty in These 5 SI Swim Pics in Scrub Island
When Valentina Sampaio first posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2020, she traveled to Scrub Island in the British Virgin Islands with photographer Josie Clough. After her rookie feature, the 27-year-old Brazilian model and actress returned to the fold once more the following year. Her feature in the 2021 issue took her to Hollywood, Fla., where she posed for Ben Watts.
Sampaio, who made history as the first transgender woman to be featured in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue, is also recognized for her work with notable brands like Victoria’s Secret, L’Oreal Paris and Armani Beauty. Additionally, this year alone, she’s landed covers of publications including Vogue Brasil and Numéro Netherlands.
At the time of her brand feature, she spoke to SI Swimsuit about her idea of beauty, which she noted “transcends our body” and comes from within.
“You have to look in the mirror and you have to love yourself... You have to look for the things that you love,” she stated. “I love my eyes, I love my hands. You have to look to the good things.”
While it’s tough to pick a favorite of Sampaio’s back-to-back SI Swimsuit Issue features, we often find ourselves reflecting upon her rookie spread from 2020. The neutral- and pastel-colored suits she rocked while in the British Virgin Islands allowed her natural beauty to be the focal point of the photographs Clough captured. Below are just a few of our favorites from Sampaio’s time on location in Scrub Island.