These Valentina Sampaio SI Swimsuit Photos Are a Masterclass in Effortless Beauty
Valentina Sampaio remains a SI Swimsuit favorite. Not only because she was the brand’s first openly transgender model––making her debut in Scrub Island in 2020––but also because she delivered two back-to-back stunning photo shoots (including her second shoot in Hollywood, Fla., in 2021) that would leave anyone speechless. Known for her courage and undeniable beauty, Sampaio has become an inspiration to many all over the world.
What better way to take a look back at what made Sampaio the SI Swimsuit trailblazer that she is today than by returning to the very shoot that secured her spot in brand history? Here are five amazing photos from Sampaio’s 2020 debut in Scrub Island.
From Sampaio’s expert smize to the gorgeous white cut-out two-piece that is still as modern and trendy as it was back in 2020, this picture really captures the effortless essence of this lovely model. Her hair blowing in the wind makes the photo even more mesmerizing, as it highlights the warm breeze that summer comes with.
Even when she’s wearing next to nothing, she’s still serving up style. The straw hat she adorns makes her look like a summer daydream, as it casts the slightest bit of shade on her gentle gaze. Her nearly-bare face amplifies the natural beauty she possesses.
With the sun setting low and golden hour setting in, Samapaio shines brighter than anything on the beach. Her sun-kissed skin is practically golden here, and the same sentiment can be said for her enchanting eyes.
This next photo exudes a contagiously joyful energy. And the pretty light purple ensemble from Tori Praver Swimwear is exactly what was needed to make this image of Sampaio pop even more.
It’s clear to see why one of Sampaio’s favorite parts of her body is her eyes.
Beautiful inside and out, the Brazilian model knows the value of understanding who she is.
“You have to look in the mirror and you have to love yourself,” she expressed to the SI Swimsuit team. “Sometimes you don’t like your mouth––but you have to look for the things you love. I love my eyes. I love my hands. You have to look to the good things––the good part.”
“I try to not see myself or push myself like a role model, but I know that what I am doing is––I can inspire and send a message the world and to people that feel like me. I’m feeling like a woman. I know that I am a woman. I look in the mirror and I feel feminine. I feel sensitive and I feel strong. It’s a mixing of everything,” Sampaio continued. “I think that I have to do this. That I have to use my voice to continue to push boundaries for my community.”