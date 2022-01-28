Valentine’s Day Gift Guide: What to Get Every Type of Partner

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to start thinking about a gift for your loved one. But deciding on the perfect present can always be a little tricky. After all, not everyone is a flower or chocolate fan. So what should you buy? We researched some great options based on common interests and created a list of ideas for every type of partner.

For The Connoisseur of Finer Things

An elegant tin of caviar will impress any aesthete. Case in point is the recent collaboration between Marky’s Caviar and luxury fashion multi-hyphenate Aureta Thomollari. The limited-edition, eponymous Aureta Caviar tin features a 3-D gold shell with red glass, filled with private-stock Osetra with similarly shimmery amber caviar pearls that offer nutty hints of the ocean. Marky’s also provides a range of more affordable luxuries, including $51 private stock Sterlet caviar, which features smaller eggs with bright yet rich flavor and earthy notes.

The limited-edition, eponymous Aureta Caviar tin ($350)



For the Outdoors Fan

Are you with someone always eager to be in nature? Then a stylish windbreaker from athletic company Able Made should be your go-to. Both the men’s and women’s versions are made from certified organic cotton rib and recycled, water-resistant nylon making the jacket soft and lightweight. It’s the perfect ultimate three-season jacket for all your outdoor adventures. What’s more, the proceeds from the sale support city-youth health via the Ucal McKenzie Breakaway Foundation.

Women's Riley Windbreaker ($350)



For the Wellness Lover

If your partner is always keeping up with the latest wellness products and is eager to find ways to stay naturally zen, essential oils make a great gift. Why Well + Kind's "i am happy" Essential Kit includes the essential oil blend (grapefruit, sweet orange, bergamot, lime, spearmint and holy basil, a gua sha tool, lava bracelet, travel accessory bag and activity guide. It’s designed to be a rejuvenating experience in a box.

"i am happy" Essential Kit ($48)

For the At-Home Chef

Perhaps the pandemic spurred a love of cooking. Or, maybe you’re with someone who has always been a whiz in the kitchen. No matter the chef status, the kitchen aficionado will appreciate this Romeo & Juliet Oil & Vinegar Set. This gorgeous olive oil and balsamic vinegar set include Bona Furtuna Biancolilla Centinara Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Bona Furtuna’s 12-year aged Tradizionale DOP Balsamic Vinegar, encased the brand’s signature hand-painted watercolor packaging. It’s the pairing they didn’t even know they were looking for.

For the Adventurer

For your partner’s next camping trip or adrenaline-fueled expedition, make sure they’re set to prepare fresh food on the go. How? The Adventure Chef collection features many excellent options, with our favorite being the 6-Piece Summit Set. It includes a folding version of a six-inch chef’s knife, fillet knife, fork, knife and spoon, peeler and parer with fish scaler, and a cutting board in a waxed canvas case. Campside cooking has never been more refined.

The Adventure Chef 6-Piece Summit Set ($249.95)

For the Mixology Master

Toasting with cocktails is a classic Valentine’s Day move. But if you have a partner who is really into making their own concoctions, then the Love Yourself Valentine’s Day Kit from Mixology Mixer makes a great gift. The kit comes with a video tutorial teaching you how to mix and garnish three different Valentine-themed cocktails, namely Bubbly Berries, Pear-fect Martini and a Tropical Lemonade. Cheers!

Love Yourself - February Cocktail Kit ($170)



For the Techie

Surprise your tech lover with a product that’s getting a ton of buzz right now: the Zygo streaming underwater headset. Yup, the first-of-its-kind technology blows other underwater MP3 players out of the water. Users can stream content from their phone (music, podcasts, audiobooks), receive live coaching thanks to a walkie-talkie feature via the Zygo transmitter, and access an app of on-demand workouts paired with music. No wonder it was just named the No. 1 waterproof headphones by TechRadar and Rolling Stone.

Zygo Streaming Underwater Headset ($299)

For the Jet Setter

As the world opens back up, spark your partner’s sense of wanderlust with a new piece of luggage. The Sympatico Carry On Expandable Spinner from Briggs & Riley is great for someone who is always on the go, whether for business travel or personal trips. This suitcase is sleek, stylish, strong and lightweight. Not to mention, it’s the world's only hard-side luggage to be outfitted with CX compression-expansion technology, letting the spinner expand for 22% more space and then compress back to its original size. You can even add a monogram to make it sentimental and practical.

Domestic 22" Carry-on Expandable Spinner ($599)

More Gift-Guides: