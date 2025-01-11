We Might Never Get Over These Perfect Images From Alex Morgan’s Cover Shoot in St. Lucia
It’s been six years since Alex Morgan graced the pages of SI Swimsuit, and in that time, the soccer icon’s career and personal life have soared to new heights. The former San Diego Wave FC captain and two-time World Cup champion has continued to break barriers, all while balancing the role of being a mom to her daughter Charlie whom she shares with her husband, Servando Carrasco. As Morgan prepares to welcome her second child, she carries with her a decade-long legacy of making waves for female athletes worldwide.
Her journey with SI Swimsuit began in 2012 with a groundbreaking bodypaint feature, quickly making her a fan favorite. She returned in 2014 for a stunning photo shoot in Guana Island, before landing a coveted cover in 2019 after a shoot in St. Lucia alongside some of her USWNT teammates—just ahead of their historic FIFA Women’s World Cup victory in France.
“Just to be part of SI Swimsuit, I feel empowered. I’m alongside so many incredible women. This was the first shot of the day, I was still getting the nerves out of me. [The cover image] just shows me how strong I am and how hard I’ve worked, not necessarily to show off my body in any way, but like, I work every single day to compete on the highest stage in my sport. This just shows all the training and like, discipline and commitment and sacrifice,” she shared. “I think a lot of times, especially online, as a female athlete, I’m put into a box, and I can’t sit out of that box without being judged. I’m unapologetic in the things that I do, the things I want to conquer, and really demanding of what we deserve.”
“It‘s kind of the year of Alex Morgan, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said when she surprised the 35-year-old with the news. “You’re bigger than soccer.”
While the Olympic gold medalist’s accolades on the field are undeniable, her impact off it has been just as significant. As a prominent voice in the fight for gender equality, the retired athlete spearheaded the historic class-action lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, a move that ultimately secured equal pay for the USWNT.
Though 2023’s World Cup didn’t go as planned for the U.S., Morgan is satisfied with all she has given to soccer and beyond grateful for what the sport has given her in return.
Today, we’re taking a look back at some of the most breathtaking images from her 2019 cover photo shoot in St. Lucia with Ben Watts.