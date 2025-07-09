Swimsuit

This Is What Nicole Williams English Wants Her Daughter to Take Away From Her SI Swimsuit Legacy

The SI Swimsuit model hopes her daughter will be ‘proud’ of the career she’s cultivated thus far.

Diana Nosa

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by MICAS. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche.
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Top by MICAS. Body chain by Jacquie Aiche. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Little did Nicole Williams English know that when she walked on both the 2022 SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway and posed as a rookie in the 2023 issue of the magazine while pregnant, she was setting up a reality where her daughter India Moon would eventually see her SI Swimsuit legacy.

At the 2025 SI Swimsuit Beach Club event, Williams English spoke to the SI Swimsuit team about what she desires for her daughter to feel when she looks back at her mother’s career. Above all, the 2022 Rookie of the Year hopes her mini-me is filled with pride.

“I think that she’s just going to be so proud,” Williams English expressed. “She has so many videos and pictures. I mean, I shot my first rookie shoot eight months pregnant, so visibly she can see that she’s in my belly, which is really cool. And then announcing on the runway show—even before I shot—was amazing. So I feel like she’s just going to have so many things to look back on, and be like ‘Mom, you are so cool!’”

Nicole Williams English is holding her daughter, India Moon, backstage at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2024 Swim Week.
Nicole Williams English poses backstage at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show in Miami Beach, Fla., in June 2024. / Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

Even as just a toddler, India Moon is connecting the dots that her mother is extraordinary, especially for doing everything that she did while expecting.

“She’s starting to understand it now. She’s two and a half. So she’ll see pictures of me with my belly, and I have my SI pics up at home, she’ll be like, ‘Mommy, I was in your belly?’ and I’m like, ‘You were in my belly.’ She’s like, ‘The doctor took me out?’ I’m like ‘The doctor took you out!’ She just smiles and laughs. She thinks it’s so cool,” the model added.

Nicole Williams English
Nicole Williams English was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominica. Swimsuit by DU CIEL. Dress by Elizabeth Shevelev. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

In addition to her daughter, the three-time SI Swimsuit model hopes that she can serve as a point of motivation for others who aspire to walk in her shoes someday, and exhibit that anyone can do anything they put their mind to, so long as they work hard and chase after their wildest dreams.

“I hope that I can inspire people and show a part of me, especially being pregnant, doing this,” Williams English told the brand in 2023. “To be able to show my daughter this and to be able to tell her the story of how I got here and how hard I worked to get here and how this was my biggest dream and my biggest goal and to tell her to chase her dreams and never give up, this is just so special.”

A full circle moment, Williams English can sleep well knowing that she can now walk in the manifestations she sowed years ago: her daughter is indeed proud of her.

Diana Nosa
DIANA NOSA

After graduating from Rutgers University with degrees in Psychology and Theatre, Diana Nosa ventured off on the path of becoming an entertainment journalist. Having her start on various entertainment sites, she eventually found her way to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2024 and has been working diligently ever since. Diana's interests include fashion, interior design and traveling. She's also an avid anime watcher and gamer––her favorite games being Elden Ring and Hollow Knight.

