This Is What Nicole Williams English Wants Her Daughter to Take Away From Her SI Swimsuit Legacy
Little did Nicole Williams English know that when she walked on both the 2022 SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway and posed as a rookie in the 2023 issue of the magazine while pregnant, she was setting up a reality where her daughter India Moon would eventually see her SI Swimsuit legacy.
At the 2025 SI Swimsuit Beach Club event, Williams English spoke to the SI Swimsuit team about what she desires for her daughter to feel when she looks back at her mother’s career. Above all, the 2022 Rookie of the Year hopes her mini-me is filled with pride.
“I think that she’s just going to be so proud,” Williams English expressed. “She has so many videos and pictures. I mean, I shot my first rookie shoot eight months pregnant, so visibly she can see that she’s in my belly, which is really cool. And then announcing on the runway show—even before I shot—was amazing. So I feel like she’s just going to have so many things to look back on, and be like ‘Mom, you are so cool!’”
Even as just a toddler, India Moon is connecting the dots that her mother is extraordinary, especially for doing everything that she did while expecting.
“She’s starting to understand it now. She’s two and a half. So she’ll see pictures of me with my belly, and I have my SI pics up at home, she’ll be like, ‘Mommy, I was in your belly?’ and I’m like, ‘You were in my belly.’ She’s like, ‘The doctor took me out?’ I’m like ‘The doctor took you out!’ She just smiles and laughs. She thinks it’s so cool,” the model added.
In addition to her daughter, the three-time SI Swimsuit model hopes that she can serve as a point of motivation for others who aspire to walk in her shoes someday, and exhibit that anyone can do anything they put their mind to, so long as they work hard and chase after their wildest dreams.
“I hope that I can inspire people and show a part of me, especially being pregnant, doing this,” Williams English told the brand in 2023. “To be able to show my daughter this and to be able to tell her the story of how I got here and how hard I worked to get here and how this was my biggest dream and my biggest goal and to tell her to chase her dreams and never give up, this is just so special.”
A full circle moment, Williams English can sleep well knowing that she can now walk in the manifestations she sowed years ago: her daughter is indeed proud of her.