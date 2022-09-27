What to Do in New York City: October of 2022

As summer comes to a close in New York City, the air is crisper and school uniforms have taken over all five boroughs. Most of us have hit the pavement running at work and are ready to take on the fall with new-found energy and adoration for the city. When planning your extracurriculars, make sure to take full advantage of all New York has to offer this October with the exhibitions, events and restaurants noted below. Even if you don’t attend, you’ll be the most in-the-know guest at your next dinner party.

Getty Images

Go See a Movie on the Big Screen: New York Film Festival

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 16, Lincoln Center will be hosting the famous New York Film Festival. This showcase brings best-in-class cinema right to the heart of New York. Whether you’re looking for the perfect date night or wanting to put your phone on do not disturb, this is the event for you. Tickets will run you $30 per film and there are a myriad of genres from which to choose. I’m looking forward to seeing She Said, a film based on the start of the #MeToo movement starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan.

Cook With a Pro: Forsythia Class

Get ahead of the curve and sign up for a pasta-making class at one of the city’s best restaurants. Located in Nolita, Forsythia is known for their fresh and authentic Italian dishes. The classes are led by executive chef Jacob Siwak, who received all of his culinary training while living in Italy. Classes are held every Monday and Wednesday night and open up for sign up two weeks in advance. While it’s on the pricier side at $300, your ticket includes a cocktail class, pasta workshop and a five-course prix-fixe dinner. Worth it to say the least.

Take Advantage of Madison Square Garden: MSG Lineup

I know, I know, the last thing most New Yorkers want to do is pay to be in a closed venue with the general public, but we should really take advantage of the A-List talent that comes to our backyard. In case you missed the Harry Styles “Love on Tour” shows, Madison Square Garden has an amazing lineup headed our way. In October the venue is hosting The Killers, Lizzo, Kygo and Post Malone. So, in case you are in the mood to have the lid to your drink taken away, head to MSG on a school night. It will be worth the hassle!

Try Your Hand at Pottery: Wilcoxson Brooklyn Ceramics

Wilcoxson Brooklyn Ceramics is the perfect art class for adults. Over are the days of screaming kids at Color Me Mine at this elevated pottery studio. They offer a range of different workshops depending on how much/what you want to create. But if you want to start small, I recommend their ceramic mug workshop for $85 per person. The class is three hours long and will take you all the way through the process of molding your slab of porcelain to glazing your finished product.

Every Friday and Saturday night from 5 p.m to 9 p.m., the Metropolitan Museum of Art hosts a date night for you and your plus one. As you walk through the many exhibits and permanent collection, enjoy the live music that is performed museum wide. Head to the Cantor Rooftop Bar or the Balcony Lounge for drink specials. If you are in need of a post-gallery restaurant, check out Sfoglia on 92nd Street—it won’t disappoint.

Take the 7 Train to Citi Field: EBBS

I’m definitely a fake fan when it comes to baseball—I truly have no idea what is going on— but the ambiance is fun! Hop on the 7 train post-work this October and head to Citi Field for a Mets game. If you’re anything like me, just wear blue or orange and cheer when everyone else does. Even if you don’t feel like buying tickets to the actual game, go to Ebbs at Citi Field. Ebbs is a New York-based brewing company where you can watch the game and get great food while you’re at it.

Broaden Your Culinary Horizons: Archestratus

Archestratus is a Brooklyn bookstore that specializes in both vintage and new cookbooks, and is home to a cafe that often has guest chefs. On Oct. 19, chef and author Cynthia Shanmugalingam will be on hand to talk about her new book, Rambutan, with Andy Baraghani. This cookbook showcases Sri Lankan cuisine and the event will provide light fare from the chef herself. Tickets are $35 and include a copy of the cookbook with purchase..