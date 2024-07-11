Where Are They Now? Kathy Ireland
SI Swimsuit stalwart Kathy Ireland became one of the brand’s most famous and iconic models, and used the platform that she gained as a franchise alum to build a powerful entrepreneurial empire. She was always a forward-thinking, and innovative child, and knew that being a CEO was her calling.
The 61-year-old was born on March 20, 1963, in Glendale, Calif., and began her career as a model in the 1980s, making her SI Swimsuit debut in ’84 with photographer Paolo Curta in Aruba. Today, she is so much more than a pretty face. Ireland is also an actress, author, mother, philanthropist and an incredibly successful businesswoman.
Kathy Ireland and SI Swimsuit
The supermodel is best known for her 13 consecutive SI Swimsuit appearances, becoming almost synonymous with the magazine's annual print issue, and inspiring a generation of young models. Ireland describes her experience with the brand, which spanned decades as “incredible fun” and has nothing but high praise for the late former editor in chief Julie Campbell.
“I learned from Jule how to be a woman in charge of everything in what was usually a male-dominated work culture. I am grateful for every single modeling assignment. However, nothing had a greater impact on launching my career than Jule and 13 years of appearing in SI,” she gushed. “The trips, the memories, making friends with people of different cultures. Those days were the foundation of everything our company does right now. I am forever grateful. [Campbell] insisted that the models be identified, so people knew our names. The franchise continues to launch new careers for wonderful women.”
She has traveled everywhere from tropical paradises like St. Vincent, Bora Bora and the Dominican Republic, to magnificent cultural havens like Indonesia, Thailand and South Africa—and graced the cover of the 1989 issue (Cabo San Lucas), 1992 (Spain) and 1994 (Beverly Hills, Calif.)
“The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue really revolutionized the modeling industry. Much of it is unattainable looks and unattainable prices…it’s fantasy. What I really like about SI Swimsuit is that it really shattered the glass ceiling as far as inclusiveness for women, and celebrating different sizes and shapes and ages and colors. It changes careers in powerful ways and gives each woman a platform,” Campbell recalled in 2022. “Sports Illustrated has built an iconic brand. It’s really been a privilege to be a part of it throughout the years.”
Kathy Ireland, the businesswoman
In 1993, the Miami Hustle actress founded Kathy Ireland Worldwide (KIWW), a brand marketing company specializing in fashion, beauty, home and wellness products. She now serves as the CEO and Chair of KIWW, which has grown into a global empire, with billions in retail sales and a diverse portfolio that includes partnerships with leading companies across a number of industries.
Innovation and entrepreneurship were always in her blood. As a child, Campbell was selling little items to her community and always thinking of ways to grow and make money. Modeling was never a part of her plan, she just saw it as an opportunity to save some money, and channel it into paying for college or starting a business. The repeat Forbes cover star tried and failed numerous times with new entrepreneurial ventures before really making it with KIWW. And, she’s certainly not ashamed of that. She looks at failure as “education,” and considers herself “highly educated.”
“If one of those earlier business ventures had taken off, my modeling career wouldn’t have lasted as long as it did,” she admitted. “But I’m grateful, because every lesson was powerful, and I got the opportunity to really experience the world, and that became my college. That became my education, being exposed to the best designers in the world, the best photographers, [getting] to travel… that’s the foundation for our style guides that span the globe.”
The Richest Supermodel in the World titleholder is also the creator of Kathy Ireland Health & Wellness, which focuses on solutions for everyday health challenges, and Kathy Ireland Loved Ones, offering support and resources for families caring for aging loved ones.
Kathy Ireland’s philanthropy
Ireland is also a passionate advocate for a number of charitable causes. She serves as an ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and has been involved in fundraising efforts for various organizations dedicated to AIDS research and awareness. She is also the international youth chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, as well as ambassador for the American Cancer Society, and is committed to supporting education, healthcare and the empowerment of women and children through her philanthropic endeavors.
“I don’t know how you define success. To me, a successful life is one that eases suffering, lives in harmony with our own priorities, and remembers to consider others to be more important than ourselves,” she said about her dedication to giving back.
Kathy Ireland’s family life
Ireland married emergency room doctor and fellow entrepreneur Greg Olsen in 1988 after the two were introduced by her mother in the hospital.
“[Kathy’s success] doesn’t surprise me in the least. I think a lot of people see Kathy as a two-dimensional, very gorgeous person. She’s so gorgeous it’s hard to not be disarmed by that. But I think that when you really know her, her intelligence, and her spirit and her warmth and kindness, she’s an overwhelming force because of that,” Olsen sweetly said of his wife.
Today the two have three children, Chloe, 21, Lily, 25, and Eric, 30.