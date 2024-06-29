Where Are They Now? Kelly Rohrbach
Each year, the SI Swimsuit magazine features a number of models, from runway stars to women making a difference through their content creation platforms. But the brand’s purpose is always to highlight a range of women who are trailblazers in their industry and actively working to empower future generations.
Athletes, musicians, fashion designers and movie stars are also among the women who have starred in the iconic magazine. In 2015, Hollywood actress Kelly Rohrbach made her SI Swimsuit debut.
Rohrbach was born on Jan. 21, 1990 in New York City and grew up in Greenwich, CT. She attended college at Georgetown University on a golf scholarship. She graduated with a theater degree in 2012, and then enrolled at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.
Kelly Rohrbach SI Swimsuit
For the 2015 magazine, she traveled to Big Sur, Calif., where Rohrbach posed for Yu Tsai for a super cool road trip-inspired photo shoot along Route 1. The feature earned her the coveted Rookie of the Year title. The 34-year-old returned to the fold in ’16 and was captured by Ben Watts in Malta.
Kelly Rohrbach family life
The former Victoria’s Secret model, who grew up with two sisters and twin brothers, married businessman Steuart Walton in 2019 in the Bahamas after about two years of dating. The two welcomed a son named Lawrence in 2021.
Kelly Rohrbach acting career
The actress joined the stacked 2017 Baywatch reboot cast including Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario, and reincarnated Pamela Anderson’s iconic C.J. Parker character from the original TV show. Rohrbach wanted to do justice to the fan-favorite role, but she also wanted to make it her own.
“What I really liked about this version of the character was that she’s not a delicate flower. She’s a professional and she’s there to do her job at the highest level possible. She’s super athletic. You know, she can play with the boys and keep up by all means,” she shared. “I thought that was really cool. And I was drawn to that as a woman who myself is athletic and tough.”
This breakout role was especially exciting because Rohrbach grew up glued to the screen watching the 1989 to 2001 series.
“It was mine and my sisters’ show,” she recalled. “We were all pretty young, I was like 10-years-old, and we’d wait for our parents to go out on Saturday nights because they thought it was too risqué. So as soon as they were gone, we’d be in front of the TV, just sucking our thumbs with our blankies, watching babes like Pam Anderson run down the beach.”
Rohrbach starred alongside Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet in 2019’s A Rainy Day in New York and had a four-episode stint on Yellowstone the same year. She also acted in the 2013 to 2015 TV series The PET Squad Files.