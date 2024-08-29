Where Are They Now? Paige VanZant
Mixed martial artist Paige VanZant posed for the 2019 SI Swimsuit Issue when she traveled to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with photographer Walter Chin. In addition to her work in front of the lens, the 30-year-old is best known for her career as a bare knuckle boxer and professional wrestler.
Outside of her work as an athlete, VanZant competed on Season 22 of Dancing With the Stars and released her memoir, Rise: Surviving the Fight of My Life, in 2018. Today, she’s focused on content creation. Since her SI Swimsuit feature, VanZant has gone on to launch a podcast, A Kickass Love Story, alongside her husband, Austin Vanderford, as well as a merch and apparel collection. Below, we’re taking a deep dive into what she’s been up to lately.
Paige VanZant and SI Swimsuit
Though it’s been five years since her SI Swimsuit debut, VanZant’s photos from her feature in Mexico are just as stunning today as they were back then. Choosing to participate in the photo shoot was incredibly important to VanZant. While the Oregon native did a bit of modeling as a child, she noted that her photo shoot with the brand was a major milestone in her career and would allow fans to see her in a different light.
“This is my way of not holding anything back,” she said at the time of her magazine feature. “I want people to know that you don’t have to choose. You do not have to label yourself as one thing because that's what surrounds you. I’m not scared anymore to show how girly I am. To go from an amazing UFC finish win in January, to shooting for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine in February could not be more of a dream come true.”
Paige VanZant UFC
VanZant signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship in 2013, where she competed in the strawweight and flyweight divisions. The athlete, who celebrated her milestone 30th birthday on March 26, stands at 5′ 4″. Her debut in the latter division took place in 2018, when she went up against Jessica Rose-Clark in the ring.
“Fighting for me was never a choice. It was never something I watched as a child or looked up to anyone doing,” VanZant previously told us of her career. “Fighting found me. It’s who I am. I walked into a gym one day and realized I was home. My career took off right when I was 18. It’s a rush. Its dedication. Day in and day out sacrificing and grinding for the most amazing feeling in the world, getting your hand raised after a hard fought war.”
She departed the UFC in 2020 to sign with Bareknuckle Fighting Championship and made her league debut in February 2021.
Paige VanZant record
While with the UFC, VanZant’s record was 8-5-0, while her record with BKFC currently stands at 0-2. Her last bout with the Bareknuckle Fighting Championship was in July 2021 when she competed against Rachael Ostovich.
Paige VanZant AEW
While VanZant participated in an All Elite Wrestling bout in September 2021, she officially joined the league full-time in March of the following year. She made her official debut in the ring against Tay Conti in Las Vegas in May 2022.
Since then, VanZant has largely shifted her attention away from fighting to content creation on both her Instagram account and OnlyFans platform.
Paige VanZant husband
VanZant met her now husband in 2017, and the two tied the knot in September of the following year. The pair discuss all things love and relationships on their podcast, which releases new video episodes on Wednesdays on YouTube. Vanderford, 34, is also a mixed martial artist who competes in the middleweight division.