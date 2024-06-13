Winnie Harlow Proves Her SI Swimsuit Legend Status With These Pics From the Bahamas
Supermodel Winnie Harlow took our breath away in 2019, when she made her SI Swimsuit debut on the stunning beaches of Great Exuma, Bahamas. The Canadian model served fierce, powerful energy as she posed for photographer Laretta Houston, who made history that year when she (and Josie Clough) became the first female photographers to capture an SI Swimsuit cover pic.
The 29-year-old, who was diagnosed with skin condition vitiligo at the age of 4, has been a true trailblazer in the industry. Harlow uses her platform to share behind the scenes snippets of her glamorous life, while also advocating for diversity and inclusion in the industry. Additionally, she always encourages her followers to protect their skin from the sun. Harlow is the founder of beauty and SPF brand Cay Skin, which she created in March 2022.
The America's Next Top Model alumna returned to the franchise earlier this year, when she joined 26 other SI Swimsuit icons for a 60th anniversary legends photo shoot with visual artist Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
“It feels empowering as a woman to be recognized alongside so many legendary women who are revered for their talent, intellect, business acumen, philanthropic contributions, and for breaking down boundaries for women in their respective fields,” she gushed while on location. “When we were on set the day of the shoot, I was in awe of all the generations of accomplished women who were around me; it filled me with a sense of pride to be working alongside them, but also a sense of motivation to continue to empower the next generation of strong women.”
Below are six marvelous photos from Harlow’s 2019 debut in the Bahamas.