Winnie Harlow Rocks Trendy Yellow Two-Piece While Swimming in Jamaica
Everyone knows Winnie Harlow can rock a bikini like no one else. After all, the 30-year-old model and entrepreneur is an SI Swimsuit legend for a reason.
The Canadian beauty flaunted her modeling skills and her excellent taste in swimwear in a new Instagram carousel, which documented some recent time in Jamaica. Harlow donned a neon yellow two-piece swimsuit as she cannonballed from the top of a waterfall into a river below. She accessorized with black and green water shoes, a pendant necklace and, of course, a life jacket.
“Nothing sweeter 🇯🇲🥥,” Harlow wrote in her July 31 Instagram caption.
“❤️ BEAUTIFUL 😍,” one of Harlow’s 10 million followers gushed in the comments section.
“Beautiful queen🇯🇲,” another person concurred.
“Winnie you stay runway ready I just love that sis,” another user cheered.
The two-time SI Swimsuit model also included group snapshots with friends, several pics of her bright swimwear and an image of herself drinking from a coconut.
Harlow, who is of Jamaican ancestry, is the founder of Cay Skin, a suncare brand influenced by her own struggles to find the right SPF that wouldn’t leave a white cast behind on her skin.
“Stepping into my new role as a business owner has challenged and excited me in ways I hadn’t previously experienced as a model and I love encouraging the next generation of young Black female entrepreneurs to follow their business instincts too,” she told us this spring of her work with the award-winning brand.