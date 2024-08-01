Swimsuit

Winnie Harlow Rocks Trendy Yellow Two-Piece While Swimming in Jamaica

The SI Swimsuit legend proved that neons are her color.

Cara O’Bleness

Winnie Harlow was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla.
Winnie Harlow was photographed by Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Everyone knows Winnie Harlow can rock a bikini like no one else. After all, the 30-year-old model and entrepreneur is an SI Swimsuit legend for a reason.

The Canadian beauty flaunted her modeling skills and her excellent taste in swimwear in a new Instagram carousel, which documented some recent time in Jamaica. Harlow donned a neon yellow two-piece swimsuit as she cannonballed from the top of a waterfall into a river below. She accessorized with black and green water shoes, a pendant necklace and, of course, a life jacket.

“Nothing sweeter 🇯🇲🥥,” Harlow wrote in her July 31 Instagram caption.

“❤️ BEAUTIFUL 😍,” one of Harlow’s 10 million followers gushed in the comments section.

“Beautiful queen🇯🇲,” another person concurred.

“Winnie you stay runway ready I just love that sis,” another user cheered.

The two-time SI Swimsuit model also included group snapshots with friends, several pics of her bright swimwear and an image of herself drinking from a coconut.

Harlow, who is of Jamaican ancestry, is the founder of Cay Skin, a suncare brand influenced by her own struggles to find the right SPF that wouldn’t leave a white cast behind on her skin.

“Stepping into my new role as a business owner has challenged and excited me in ways I hadn’t previously experienced as a model and I love encouraging the next generation of young Black female entrepreneurs to follow their business instincts too,” she told us this spring of her work with the award-winning brand.

