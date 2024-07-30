Winter Olympian Lacy Schnoor Embraced Cherry Red Swimwear For Snowy SI Swimsuit Feature
Professional freestyle skier Lacy Schnoor was just months away from competing in her first Winter Olympic games when the 2010 SI Swimsuit Issue came out. That year, the pages of the annual magazine were filled with Vancouver, Canada Olympic hopefuls: alpine skier Lindsey Vonn, snowboarders Hannah Teter and Clair Bidez, and Schnoor.
They were all, of course, hard at work on the slopes preparing for the games. But, one day months before, they each exchanged their ski gear for swimsuits and took to the mountain in Whistler, Canada for their SI Swimsuit photo shoots.
For Schnoor, it was somewhat of a hard-kept secret. “You know, they actually told me almost a year ago,” she told her hometown newspaper in Salt Lake City, Utah, KSL News, at the time. “I’ve known for a year, and I didn’t tell anybody, really. So I’m psyched it came out. I was a little nervous because I didn’t know which pictures they were gonna put in.”
Dressed in a series of bright red swimsuits, the athlete posed in what was, at the time, familiar territory: the snow-capped slopes. Photographer Warwick Saint captured a series of captivating photos of the future Olympian with skis in hand and without.
Then, after the issue’s release, the 39-year-old competed in her first and only Olympic games. Though the athlete didn’t medal—she placed ninth in the aerials event—an Olympic debut was impressive in itself.
Her SI Swimsuit debut was equally impressive. Here are a few snapshots from her photo shoot on the slopes.