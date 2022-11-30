Deadline Extended for SI Swim Search 2023

Great news! You now have more time to put together your Swim Search submission video. The deadline for submission for the 2023 program has been extended to Jan. 1, 2023. Talk about a happy new year!

SI Swim Search is the annual casting call that provides opportunities for aspiring and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in the hopes of being featured by the brand—either in the iconic print issue or in various ways on its digital platforms.

How do I submit to Swim Search?

Join The Swimfluence Network! Not only can you submit your 60-second casting video, but you’ll also gain full access to our incredible community of women. Once you’ve joined, you’ll see a group called ‘SI Swim Search 2023’—that’s where you can upload your video and give us a short caption letting us know who you are.

What should my submission video be about?

We want to get to know your true authentic self and all of the amazing things that make you YOU! While we understand everyone goes through hardships, we want you to talk about what excites and motivates you, along with your passions and hobbies.

What happens after I submit to this round?

After Jan. 1, the SI Swimsuit team will review all submissions. We will then contact a select group of women to move forward.