Favorite Moments from the SI Swim Search 2022 Photo Shoot

Last week we hosted our 2022 Swim Search finalists photo shoot in the Dominican Republic. These women embodied the sunshine from the second they landed. In addition to their beach photo shoots, the women participated in various activities around the Hard Rock Punta Cana property like laser tag and bowling.

Photographer Yu Tsai once again photographed the Swim Search finalists as he has every year since the program launched in 2018. The women are vying for the chance to be featured as a rookie in the 2023 Swimsuit Issue. Make sure you follow both SI Swimsuit and The Swimfluence Network so you don’t miss a story. Take a peek at some of our favorite moments below.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Read about all of the 2022 Swim Search finalists here.