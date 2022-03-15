Skip to main content
Camille Kostek On Being a Swim Search Winner and How it Helped Launch Her Career
Camille Kostek On Being a Swim Search Winner and How it Helped Launch Her Career

Favorite Moments from the SI Swim Search 2022 Photo Shoot

These women are seriously impressive and came to play.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Last week we hosted our 2022 Swim Search finalists photo shoot in the Dominican Republic. These women embodied the sunshine from the second they landed. In addition to their beach photo shoots, the women participated in various activities around the Hard Rock Punta Cana property like laser tag and bowling.

Photographer Yu Tsai once again photographed the Swim Search finalists as he has every year since the program launched in 2018. The women are vying for the chance to be featured as a rookie in the 2023 Swimsuit Issue. Make sure you follow both SI Swimsuit and The Swimfluence Network so you don’t miss a story. Take a peek at some of our favorite moments below.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. 

Read about all of the 2022 Swim Search finalists here.

Screen Shot 2022-03-15 at 8.20.18 AM
SwimSearch

Favorite Moments from the SI Swim Search 2022 Photo Shoot

By SI Staff
x163463_tk5_00361wmweb
Beauty

A Celebrity Makeup Artist’s Secret to Glowy Skin Is Under $5

By Alisandra Puliti
jessica web final
SwimNews

NASA Astronaut Jessica Watkins Is Going Places Most Can Only Dream Of

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
WhatsApp Image 2022-03-14 at 5.37.55 AM
SwimNews

Brenna Huckaby Is the Mindset Queen We All Need

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 10.06.37 AM
Hot-Spot Destinations

Natalie Mariduena Shares Her Top Vacation Spots

By Alisandra Puliti
Screen Shot 2022-03-12 at 9.15.11 AM
Fashion

Alo’s New Collection Is the Most Inclusive They’ve Made to Date

By Alisandra Puliti
Screen Shot 2022-03-04 at 7.54.01 AM
SwimNews

Ring in Your Weekend With Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta and Tinashe

By SI Staff
megan murphy
Beauty

Megan Murphy Is Sensitive About Skincare

By Mara Milam
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy