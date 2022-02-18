Inspiring Pledges From the TSN Event
One of the most popular sports at our Swimfluence Network Event last weekend in Hollywood, Calif., was our pledge wall. Attendees were asked to take a notecard and make a pledge with us on how they would live out these four SI Swimsuit Guiding Principles.
Read More
- Empower. Support women to be the best version of themselves.
- Educate. Teach and inspire women.
- Elevate. Help women reach new heights professionally, mentally, physically and beyond.
- Entertain. Remind yourself and other women to be fun, flighty, free and totally YOU.
Take a look at some pledges that stood out to us. We guarantee you’ll feel inspired to make a pledge to yourself that will make your day just a little bit better.
"To keep helping women in their postpartum journey. To be open about their feelings and get them [the] care that they need."
"To love, to learn, and to live life to the fullest, making a difference along the way."
"To all women to be brave enough to wear and be whatever they [want.]"
"To educate other's about natural hair, and lead others to appreciate their natural hair."
"To inspire other 50+ women to go for their dreams!"
"To impact women in a positive way by sticking to my goals, being the best version of me and showing people what they are capable of."
"To love myself."
"To elevate women to their highest self, reminding them they are strong, beautiful, powerful women capable of loving themselves while lifting [up] others."
"To remind myself and other women in my life to have kind eyes, not only on myself but [also] on others."
"To talk to a stragner in the room today."
"To take more risk."