Inspiring Pledges From the TSN Event

A TSN member stands next to her pledge at the event. Kaitlyn Mikayla/Authentic Brands Group

One of the most popular sports at our Swimfluence Network Event last weekend in Hollywood, Calif., was our pledge wall. Attendees were asked to take a notecard and make a pledge with us on how they would live out these four SI Swimsuit Guiding Principles.

Empower. Support women to be the best version of themselves. Educate. Teach and inspire women. Elevate. Help women reach new heights professionally, mentally, physically and beyond. Entertain. Remind yourself and other women to be fun, flighty, free and totally YOU.

Take a look at some pledges that stood out to us. We guarantee you’ll feel inspired to make a pledge to yourself that will make your day just a little bit better.