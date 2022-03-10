Are You Following the 2022 SI Swim Search Photoshoot?

Alert the media. SI Swimsuit is currently on-site at the Hard Rock Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic for our 2022 Swim Search finalists photo shoot and we are sharing so many sneak peeks all over our social media! Are you watching?! These 14 women are bringing the heat and having so much fun doing so.

Photographer Yu Tsai is once again photographing the Swim Search finalists as he has every year since the program launched in 2018. The women are vying for the chance to be featured as a rookie in the 2023 Swimsuit Issue. Make sure you follow both SI Swimsuit and The Swimfluence Network so you don’t miss a story.

