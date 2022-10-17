Skip to main content
SI Swim Search Sizzle
SI Swim Search Sizzle

Submissions Open for SI Swim Search 2023

Get your videos ready. This could be your chance to be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

SI Swim Search is officially back! The annual casting call that provides opportunities for aspiring and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in the hopes of being featured by the brand—either in the iconic print issue or in various ways on its digital platforms—is opening up submissions for 2023. From now until Nov. 30, we will be accepting submissions within The Swimfluence Network. We can’t wait to meet all of you!

Join The Swimfluence Network! Not only can you submit your 60-second casting video, but you’ll also gain full access to our incredible community of women. Once you’ve joined, you’ll see a group called ‘SI Swim Search 2023’ - that’s where you can upload your video and give us a short caption letting us know who you are.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

What should my submission video be about?

We want to get to know your true authentic self and all of the amazing things that make you YOU! While we understand everyone goes through hardships, we want you to talk about what excites and motivates you, along with your passions and hobbies.

What happens after I submit to this round?

After Nov. 30, the SI Swimsuit team will review all submissions. We will contact a select group of women in early December to move forward.

No. We will continue to open up the opportunity to submit throughout the year.

katie christen 2
SwimNews

Katie Austin and Christen Harper Are Named SI Swimsuit’s 2022 Rookies of the Year

By Mara Milam
867a074520copy
SwimSearch

Submissions Open for SI Swim Search 2023

By SI Staff
screen-shot-2022-10-13-at-111046-am
Fashion

21 Latinx-owned Swimwear Brands You Must Shop Now

By Alisandra Puliti
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy