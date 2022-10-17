Submissions Open for SI Swim Search 2023

SI Swim Search is officially back! The annual casting call that provides opportunities for aspiring and established models to meet with the SI Swimsuit team in the hopes of being featured by the brand—either in the iconic print issue or in various ways on its digital platforms—is opening up submissions for 2023. From now until Nov. 30, we will be accepting submissions within The Swimfluence Network. We can’t wait to meet all of you!

How do I submit to Swim Search?

Join The Swimfluence Network! Not only can you submit your 60-second casting video, but you’ll also gain full access to our incredible community of women. Once you’ve joined, you’ll see a group called ‘SI Swim Search 2023’ - that’s where you can upload your video and give us a short caption letting us know who you are.

What should my submission video be about?

We want to get to know your true authentic self and all of the amazing things that make you YOU! While we understand everyone goes through hardships, we want you to talk about what excites and motivates you, along with your passions and hobbies.

What happens after I submit to this round?

After Nov. 30, the SI Swimsuit team will review all submissions. We will contact a select group of women in early December to move forward.

Is this my only chance to enter Swim Search?

No. We will continue to open up the opportunity to submit throughout the year.