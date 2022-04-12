Get to Know SI Swim Search 2022 Finalist Ashley Byrd

For years she thought she was too late to pursue modeling, but it appears she’s right on time.

Name: Drew Dorsey

Hometown: Suisun City, Calif.

Occupation: TV Host/YouTube Personality/Model

Age: 28

What inspired you to try out for SI Swim Search?

"As cheesy as it sounds—preferably mozzarella–my dreams inspired me. Becoming a SI Swimsuit model has had full real estate on my vision board for years so when I found out about Swim Search I was like, 'Shut up, they opened up this opportunity for anyone to audition?? Done. Auditioning every year until it happens.'"

What would it mean to you to win Swim Search?

"I would die, resurrect, pass out, wake up ugly crying, and then die again. Just being recognized by SI through Swim Search already feels like a win because there was a pool (low-key pun intended) of phenomenal women from which to choose, and to be one of the lucky few selected is so wild. It’s such an honor. So to win on top of everything that has already happened would be beyond magical and transformative."

What has been the best part (so far) about being a part of The Swimfluence Network community?

"When I tell you all of the women are incredible, I mean INCREDIBLE. Everyone is so supportive and encouraging of one another, which can often be hard to come by in the industry, unfortunately. So it’s a breath of fresh air to be among such kind and genuine people. I didn’t rush a sorority in college so I feel like The Swimfluence Network is my sisterhood experience. I need to get a sweatshirt!"

How did you prepare for the SI Swim Search photo shoot?

"I drank an insane amount of water, listened to “Miracles Happen” from The Princess Diaries on repeat at the gym, cleaned up my dog’s poop to humble myself, and locked myself in my apartment because Rona was trippin’ if she thought she was going to come anywhere near me before my dreams come true (lol)."

Who was the first person you told the good news to?

"I immediately called my mom and sobbed! She had to carry me for nine months and was forced to get a C-section because of my huge head so calling her first was the least I could do!"

What is your favorite SI Swimsuit memory?

"Beyonce, who I also refer to as my religion, gracing the cover in 2007 obviously slapped me in the face in the best way. Then Kate Upton’s Antarctica cover snatched my imaginary wig and slapped the other side of my face."

What advice would you give to your younger self?

"Don’t try to fit in, girl, because you were designed to stand out. Also keep working hard and grinding because you’re going to become exactly who you’ve always wanted to be. You’re also going to have really bad acne until you’re 24, sorry."

What changes would you like to see in the world?

"Whew, how much time do I have? To put it as simply as I can, the world is in desperate need of some therapy and a detox. The optimism in me would love to see racism, sexism, classism, war, homophobia and transphobia disappear forever – and that’s the short list. As an individual, putting an end to these gargantuan issues can be overwhelming and depressing, but the first steps I like to take, no matter how minuscule they may seem, are leading with kindness, empathy and using what platform I do have, no matter how small, to raise awareness, and start conversations that may be uncomfortable but are necessary in order to impact change."

