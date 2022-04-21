Get to Know SI Swim Search 2022 Finalist: Hillory Fields

Name: Hillory Fields

Hometown: Arcadia, Fla.

Occupation: Travel ICU Nurse

Age: 28

BTS on set in the Dominican Republic with Hillory Fields.

What inspired you to try out for SI Swim Search?

“I come from a family that serves and feeds our community. I made it my mission that in 2022 I would prioritize giving back and making my mark on this world by any means. I just had no clue where to start. As I got lost in my Instagram search the Pay With Change post drew me In. That post led me to the SI Swimfluence page and I immediately just knew. On top of owning two drawers full of bikinis and never living too far away from the beach, it felt like destiny. I tried out and here I am.”

What would it mean to you to win SI Swim Search?

“Winning Swim Search would mean breaking the barriers for what a model’s day-in-the-life appears to be. There are so many working women with bigger dreams who hide behind their talents in fear of failure. Women who want to be sexy but don’t want their sex appeal to overshadow their hard work because someone in a suit deemed it inappropriate. Winning Swim Search would not only prove that your dreams deserve to be alive but it will shine light on how limitless life can be. But it doesn’t stop there because I don’t only represent one type of woman. I represent curvy women, chocolate women, extroverted women, independent women, alpha females, etc. It wouldn’t be a win for just me. It would be a win for every woman who relates to all the parts that make me Hillory.”

What has been the best part (so far) about being a part of The Swimfluence Network community?

“Everyone that you meet. We are all journeying through different paths but can connect as women in the same. Certain things I would think are crazy, someone in The Swimfluence Network has already experienced or can relate to 100%. It’s like a pack of lionesses on the hunt. I’m excited to see what lies ahead.”

Who was the first person you told the good news to?

“This nice couple who was also waiting for their table at Eataly in Century City. I got the call while brunching. But I told my mom immediately after.”

How did you prepare for the SI Swim Search photo shoot?

“Phew, okay. Two sessions of wood therapy and sculptice to keep my skin toned and soft. A colonic hydrotherapy session. Lemon ginger water and celery juice—both have anti-inflammatory properties so they keep your stomach flat and your mind clear. A sound bath to soothe my nervous system and connect me to my body and a Soul Cycle class for some much needed cardio. It sounds like a lot, but one thing working during a pandemic taught me was to always prioritize mind, body and soul. That allows me to tap into my most confident self.”

What is your favorite SI Swimsuit memory?

“When Ella Halikas was selected for the 2021 Swim Search. I’m a fan girl. I cheered her on like she’s my internet best friend. She’s a resilient queen, insanely gorgeous and I stan.”

What advice would you give to your younger self?

“Your journey is harder because your calling is higher. You can’t take the storms of life personally. Find the solutions, push through the fear and turn your pain into champagne. You’re the main character of your life story.”

What change would you like to see in the world?

“You know after working in this pandemic, the only change I would like to see in the world is for people to do what makes them truly happy. I hate to be a downer but when it’s our time, our worries aren’t as important as the amount of energy we give to them. Truly live for yourself. Do for others but don’t feel regret for anything that makes you happier. Be afraid to waste your life. From what we know, we only get one. Happiness would be contagious if everyone allowed themselves to feel it.”

