Sneak Peeks from SI Swimsuit live in Hollywood, CA

It’s Super Bowl Weekend in Los Angeles. The city is packed with people arriving for parties and tailgates before the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. But that’s not all that’s happening this weekend. If you’re reading this, you know it’s also the very first Swimfluence Network App event. We only opened our doors a few hours ago, and the turnout is inspiring. This community has traveled across the country and shown up to connect, learn from and support one another.

There is a star-studded cast of SI Swimsuit models here to mentor and network with event attendees. Camille Kostek, Brooks Nader, Jasmine Sanders, Josephine Skiver, Kate Bock, Katie Austin, Christen Harper and our newest Swimsuit 2022 rookie, Kamie Crawford, are all here, and will be here all day long.

There is power in coming together with one another, learning from one another and growing together. This event and this community is not just about Swim Search and would-be candidates lobbying to get in the magazine.

We just wrapped our first panel of Swim Talks, with SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day, photographer Yu Tsai and a trio of models (Kostek, Harper and Austin), where each discussed their respective career evolution and relationship with the franchise. Day, who started her journey as an assistant 24 years ago and worked her way up to where she is today, emulated a strong message we’ve heard throughout the morning: that it’s not about a singular goal or destination, but about what you learn and how you can affect community along the way.

The Swimfluence Network community has been growing consistently since launch. The energy in the room with everyone meeting in person for the first time is palpable. Here is a sneak peek of the event from the first part of the day. If you’re in the L.A. area, we will be here at the Hard Rock Hollywood until 5 p.m. We hope you stop by