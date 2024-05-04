Bella Hadid Wins the Office Siren Trend in Cute Mini Skirt and Blazer Set, Chic Eyeglasses
Ananya Panchal
Bella Hadid can slay in any aesthetic: from sporty and flirty to Barbiecore and beach babe, she really can pull any aesthetic off. Her latest outfit, a take on the trending office siren look (characterized by short skirts and sultry spins on business formal looks), is an absolute winner.
The supermodel worked with celebrity stylist Molly Dickson on the outfit that she was photographed wearing while in New York City promoting her new fragrance brand, Orebella.
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a charcoal Gucci micro skirt and fitted blazer set, with a low, scoop-neck brown tank underneath. Hadid accessorized with a red purse and heeled loafers, both also from the luxury Italian fashion label. The 27-year-old completed the look with chic rectangle-shaped eyeglasses, gold earrings and several chunky rings.
Her long dark brown locks were effortlessly smooth and loosely curled by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett and she rocked a full face of glowy glam, courtesy of makeup artist Nadia Tayeh.
Orebella is an alcohol-free hydrating perfume made with essential oils and clean ingredients, designed to last on the skin and seamlessly blend with the body’s natural scent. The debut drop features three different fragrances: Window2Soul, Salted Muse and Blooming Fire.
“I started [developing the brand] about five years ago, and I was already kind of concocting different essential oil blends in my house using the lavender from the farm. I would go to our little health food store and buy the weirdest, most unique essential oils that I possibly could find. And just through that, my nose started to get excited and intrigued about the future of what fragrance could be,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of the brand, which launched on May 2.