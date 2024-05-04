Swimsuit

Blake Lively Shimmers in Sequined Mermaid-Inspired Fitted Gown

Her penchant for vibrant hues makes for the most eye-catching fashion moments.

Martha Zaytoun

Blake Lively
Blake Lively / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Whenever Blake Lively steps out for an event (no matter the occasion), she’s sure to be dressed in her most elevated fashion. Between everyday outings, red carpet events and fashion week appearances, the American actress has perfected her personal style.

Her closet is clearly replete with bright, vibrant hues and sequined pieces. In other words, Lively isn’t known for a monochromatic, minimalistic style, and we wouldn’t want her to be—her loud looks perfectly match her bubbly personality.

The 36-year-old’s latest look—which she donned for the launch of Pharrell Williams’s Tiffany Titan collection at Tiffany & Co.’s The Landmark in New York—was no exception. For the event, Lively went all in on color and texture. She wore a fitted midi-length dress in a deep teal color with sparkly sequined detailing reminiscent of the popular mermaidcore dresses that swept the streets last summer. Beaded detailing added some dimensionality and texture to the already inspired look.

She paired the split-hem number with clear, diamond-encrusted heels and a handful of diamond strands—including a thin bracelet and drop earrings. As is her norm, the California native wore her blonde hair in a soft, Hollywood-inspired wave and sported a deep pink lip.

As we said, it wasn’t the first time we’ve been in awe of Lively’s eye-catching style. Her penchant for bright and bold styles catches our attention every time she steps out for a high-profile event or otherwise. And it certainly won’t be the last time that we find ourselves inspired by Lively in the fashion department.

