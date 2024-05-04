Cameron Brink Looks Sleek in Black Leather Skirt and Boots Courtside at Clippers Game
Cameron Brink is settling into her new home of Los Angeles after the former Stanford University basketball star was selected No. 2 overall by the Sparks in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Following the early April event, Brink headed south from her four-year home of Palo Alto, Calif., to L.A. for the start of her professional career.
With the start of the WNBA season only weeks away, Brink has been spending a lot of time in the gym alongside her new Sparks teammates. But she’s been getting to know her new squad outside of the gym, too. Earlier this week, the WNBA rookie sat courtside to watch the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.
Brink came dressed for the occasion, too. The ever-stylish 22-year-old stepped out for the Game 5 matchup in a black tank top, leather mini skirt and a pair of leather boots from Givenchy. She paired the monochromatic look with a bright orange shoulder bag. She was accompanied by fellow rookie Rickea Jackson, the former Tennessee forward, and a couple veteran players.
Brink’s stay in Los Angeles is just beginning, and with the WNBA regular season kicking off on May 14, it won’t be long before she dons her purple-and-gold jersey and hits the court for her first game in the league. We have always loved watching the athlete work on the court, and we can’t wait to see the skill she brings to the WNBA.