Chrissy Teigen Is Ethereal in Floral-Inspired Strapless Mini Dress
Spring is here, and with it comes florals. Between vibrant prints and seasonal silhouettes, the current fashion trends take after the best elements of spring weather.
Chrissy Teigen knows that. The American model and entrepreneur proved as much at her Cravings tea party, a celebration of her platform that recognizes all things cooking and good cuisine. She dressed in a strapless mini with sheer detailing designed to look like a white flower. She paired the textured, three-dimensional number with simple white stiletto heels and diamond drop earrings for the event.
It was an apt choice for the afternoon outdoor garden setting, which featured a sweet tea party spread, pastel table settings, refreshing drinks (alcoholic or not) and, of course, colorful floral arrangements—which complemented Teigen’s dress perfectly.
The model, who is a mother of four, hosted the event in honor of Mother’s Day, which takes place on May 12. According to a post that Teigen shared on the official Cravings Instagram account, the event was meant to “celebrate and cherish every moment with the incredible moms in our community”
If you ask us, spring fashion can never be too on the nose. With the season comes beautiful and colorful blooms, and we believe that there’s nothing better than leaning into those motifs. If you’re in need of some spring fashion inspiration, there is perhaps no one better to look to than Teigen herself. You don’t need to host a whole garden party to sport your best florals—but it wouldn’t hurt, either.