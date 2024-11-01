Emily Ratajkowski Recreates Jennifer Lopez’s Most Iconic Look in Plunging Green Gown
The morning after Halloween is always a fun time to be on social media. Whether you’re looking through your own Instagram and TikTok posts to see who gave your costume some love or checking out what celebrities wore to all the hottest parties, there’s definitely an influx of activity. And with Halloween falling on a Thursday this year, we’re bound to see many more elaborate and adorable costumes as the weekend begins.
Emily Ratajkowski, who made her SI Swimsuit debut 10 years ago in the beautiful waters of St. Lucia, reminded us what she‘s got on Thursday night, channeling Jennifer Lopez‘s unforgettable 2000 Grammy Awards look. The 33-year-old, who's starred in movies like Gone Girl and Lying and Stealing, looked identical to J.Lo in the plunging emerald green palm tree gown with slits throughout. Ratajkowski wore her hair down in loose curls, away from her face with a headband—reminiscent of Lopez‘s hairdo 24 years ago.
“no limits all dreams,” Ratajkowski captioned her Instagram carousel below, tagging her photographer and designer.
The mom-of-one looks breathtakingly stunning, and her friends and fans on Instagram let that be known in her comments section.
“Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one fan commented on the series of photos.
“Emmy from the blockkkkk 😍,” photographer Morgan Maher wrote, referencing Lopez‘s nickname and 2002 song.
“How are you even reaalll😍😍😍,” model Priscilla Huggins added.
Though Ratajkowski absolutely nailed Lopez’s look, she opted for a costume change when going out on Thursday night, as evidenced by her Instagram story. The My Body author wore a red onesie when posing with her celebrity friends, including Ziwe Fumudoh, fellow SI Swimsuit model Irina Shayk and Alex Consani.
Earlier this week, Ratajkowski stepped out in her home city of New York to attend the WSJ Innovator Awards 2024, where she presented musician Charli XCX with this year’s Innovator Award. Taking to Instagram, the model-actress said she was “honored to present [her] incredible friend” with the recognition. Her carousel documenting the night included photos of her with Charli XCX and Ariana Grande, a trio I didn‘t know I needed!
Ratajkowski has posed for SI Swimsuit two times, returning to the pages of the magazine in 2015 for another memorable shoot on the beaches of Kauai, Hawaii. In the years since, she’s established an impressive career for herself in front of the camera and behind the scenes as an author and podcast host. As a women‘s rights activist, the star is outspoken on women’s issues, particularly the stigmas that women face. In 2022, she filed for divorce from her husband of four years and earlier this year, she discussed her decision to remodel her engagement ring as “divorce rings.“
“I would like there to be a perspective that allows space for the fact that leaving a relationship is often a remarkable and brave act,” Ratajkowski told The New York Times. “I really would like to see single moms — or women starting over for the first time in a terrifying way — find some kind of solace in the idea that they’re not failures for leaving.”