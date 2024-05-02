Mariah Carey Wraps Up Her Las Vegas Residency Concert in Sequined, Leg-Baring Silver Gown
Ananya Panchal
Mariah Carey just wrapped up her Las Vegas residency, “The Celebration of Mimi,” and she’s getting sappy on social media. The American singer-songwriter and record producer began the shows in Dolby Live at MGM Park on April 12 and performed her last concert on April 27. She’s set to return to the stage for a few days at the end of July and beginning of August, after setting off to Aruba to headline the Soul Beach Music Festival on May 25.
In a recent Instagram post, the five-time Grammy Award winner showed off a beautiful bedazzled Gaurav Gupta gown featuring a flattering sweetheart neckline, a super cinched waist and a thigh-high slit. Carey donned the look for one of her last few residency shows and accessorized with diamond bracelets and a statement butterfly ring as she was photographed doing what she does best: captivating a crowd with her magnificent vocals.
“Can’t believe we only have two more shows on this run of The Celebration of Mimi in Vegas! Gonna miss you, see you in July! But first, let’s have a great weekend together!! 🔥🎉🍾🥂🦋🐑💕,” she wrote on April 26.
In another video that she shared with her 13.4 million followers, the New York native sat in her glam chair in a fitting room and sang her hit “Always Be My Baby” with the help of her incredibly talented backup singers.
“The Celebration of Mimi may be over (for now!) but 🎶 I know that you’ll be back, baby 🎶 💕 ,” the 55-year-old captioned the clip. “Thank you to my incredible team for putting this show together and to my unparalleled fans for coming to celebrate with me! 🎉🦋❤️ See you in July, Vegas!!”
“oh this is a blessed day 🥹,” Tanner Adell commented.
“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” ex-husband and comedian Nick Cannon, with whom Carey shares her 13-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, added.