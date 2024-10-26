Megan Fox Halloween DIY Costumes: Dress Up as Her Most Iconic Characters
For more than two decades, Megan Fox has captivated Hollywood with her unforgettable roles, bold style and unmistakable charm. Rising to fame in the early 2000s, she quickly became an icon through both blockbuster movies and memorable red carpet appearances. With a filmography that spans everything from action-packed thrillers to horror comedies, the mom of three has proven herself as one of the industry’s most versatile talents. The 2023 SI Swimsuit cover girl’s iconic roles continue to inspire fans, especially during the Halloween season when her unforgettable characters offer the perfect blend of edgy and glamorous costume ideas.
Here’s a look at three of Fox’s most iconic characters—and how you can bring each to life this Halloween.
Jennifer Check from Jennifer’s Body
Perhaps her most iconic role, Jennifer Check is rather easy to nail. It‘s all about the seductive personality and feminine clothing. Lucky for you, we found the perfect replica of her pink heart zip-up and her cheerleading outfit. If you want to go the extra mile, add fake blood makeup or bite marks to complete the look.
Get the look: Loyal Maneater Velour Track Jacket, $49.00 (dollskill.com) and Double Heart Dangle Drop Earring, $5.29 (amazon.com) or Cheerleader Maneater Costume, $63 (amazon.com)
Mikaela Banes from Transformers
To channel Banes, go for a cropped orange tank or fitted T-shirt, paired with dark wash low-rise jeans. Smudge a bit of dirt makeup for that action-ready effect. Key accessories include hoop earrings, antique jewelry and a wrench. Finish with natural makeup, a glossy lip and tousled, wind-blown hair. Channel her confidence by practicing a fierce, sassy smoldering look—she’s known for her powerful gaze.
Get the look: Out From Under Bec Pinch Front Cami Coral, $19 (urbanoutfitters.com) and Women’s Leather Double Grommet Belt White, $27.99 (dickies.com)
April O’Neil’s schoolgirl look from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
To recreate O’Neil’s schoolgirl disguise, start with a short plaid skirt, a white collared shirt, tied at the front to be cropped and tie it all together with a fitted black cardigan on top. For extra points, add knee-high socks, black shoes, and glasses to achieve the ultimate schoolgirl aesthetic.