Olivia Dunne’s Sleek Black Swimsuit Featuring Unique Hook Detail Is a Fall Favorite
Over the years, you could say we’ve seen our fair share of swimsuits. These days, the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features over two dozen models—and each model sports at least four swimwear styles. So in any given year, we have the opportunity to comb through hundreds of swimwear styles (many of which appear on the pages of the magazine, some of which do not).
In other words, we at SI Swimsuit are experts when it comes to chic swimwear. We have our finger on the pulse of ever-changing trends, and we can tell you what a classic style looks like. Where our own swimwear collection curation is concerned, this knowledge is game-changing. But we aren’t ones to gatekeep our insights, either. On the contrary, we have no qualms about giving you the lowdown on the best swimwear on the market.
In that vein, we have been combing through the brand’s past swimwear styles—those that appeared on the pages of the magazine and those that did not—and we have found a few that we feel compelled to share. Olivia Dunne’s unique black one-piece from her brand debut in Puerto Rico, for example.
Designed by Australian brand È TIJEN, the swimsuit that we have in mind is unique for a variety of reasons. For one, it presents as a one-piece—but the top and bottoms come separately. You could, if you so chose, pair the top or the bottoms with a different swimsuit to complete your poolside look. Or, you could connect the two pieces via the unique brass hook detailing and turn your two-piece into a chic, sophisticated one-piece.
That’s exactly how Dunne wore it on the set of her photo shoot in 2023. By connecting the top and bottom, the LSU gymnast got all the benefits of a one-piece without the typical coverage of one. In other words, the makeshift one-piece featured a large cut-out in front and back, making it an even more flattering pick for any pool or beach day you might have ahead of you.
All of that is to say, the swimsuit is unique. But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look at Dunne in the number, and decide for yourself.
È TIJEN È Hook Top, $88 and È Hook Bottom, $47 (etijen.com)
Featuring a detachable top and bottom connected by a chic (and unique!) hook detail, this sleek black swimsuit is the perfect swimwear staple. Wearing this one-piece, you’re sure to stand out no matter the occasion.