Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Look Almost Identical in Tailored Tube Dresses
Ananya Panchal
Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe stepped out for a glamorous mother-daughter date night on April 25, and despite how many times we see the gorgeous blonde duo together, we’re amazed by how similar they look each time.
The Big Little Lies actress and the 24-year-old attended a Tiffany & Co. event in Beverly Hills, Calif., which celebrated the launch of the diamond brand’s Blue Book Céleste Jewelry Collection.
The 48-year-old donned a black David Koma strapless dress with a cinched waist, bow detail and thigh-high slit. Phillipe opted for an almost identical piece in gray from Alberta Ferretti. The women accessorized with statement diamond necklaces, chunky bejeweled rings and black clutch purses.
Witherspoon’s hair was parted to one side and loosely curled, while Phillippe’s was tossed back into a low bun with beautiful face-framing waves left loose.
“Celebrating the @tiffanyandco Blue Book collection with my fav dinner date @avaphillippe✨,” the Legally Blonde star captioned an Instagram carousel that she shared with her 30.1 million followers.
“The best duo 👯♂️ 😍,” Kelsey Deenihan commented.
“SO pretty !” Heather Dubrow exclaimed.
Phillippe echoed her mom’s statements in her own post, writing “Dinner with Tiffany’s (& my gorgeous date!) .”
“Gorgeous gal,” Amelie Zilber commented.
Witherspoon said she loves bringing her daughter to work events, as it’s a cool experience for Phillippe and the mom of three loves having her biggest fan by her side.
“She’s so supportive. My daughter is just always my biggest cheerleader and champion, so whenever I get the opportunity to bring her this stuff I always do,” she shared. “She makes me feel happy and safe.”