The White Lotus Collabs You Need Ahead of the HBO Show’s Return
We have traveled to Hawaii and Sicily through the imagery and scenes in the first two seasons of HBO’s The White Lotus. As the third season gets ready to premiere on February 16, viewers will be transported to Thailand. A much farther distance, which means it is bound to be more over-the-top in every sense of the word. With a stellar cast including Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Leslie Bibb and Jason Isaacs, we can’t wait to see the drama unfold.
If you find yourself getting wanderlust as each week passes and dreaming of a trip to where they filmed, this season there are more ways to feel connected to the show and location than ever before. Several companies and brands like Away Luggage, Nest Candles and everything in between have released special collections to celebrate the cult-phenomenon.
Keep scrolling to see how you can bring a bit of The White Lotus into your home and wardrobe.
Away Luggage, starting at $55
Taking inspiration from Thailand, the luggage brand has a limited-edition collection featuring raffia-like textures and a lotus flower print. It’s the same pieces we have come to love but in more natural tones of beige and browns. Prices range from $55 to $485.
NEST Cucumber & Sage Candle, $98
The fragrant candle company has released a new White Lotus candle with cucumber, white sage, and a hint of lavender to enforce relaxation and a sense of calm. Once the candle burns out after 100 hours, the glass casing is a beautiful keepsake with the monkeys, leaves and magnolias.
Aqua x The White Lotus, starting at $48
Bloomingdale’s launched a special collection with Aqua inspired by the beaches and scenery of Thailand. The designs include floral prints, crochet accessories and bathing suits.
CB2 , collection starting at $29.95
Transform your home into a Thai wonderland with CB2’s new offerings of wallpaper, mural-like prints featuring elephants and monkeys, furniture, barware and decorative items.
Abercrombie & Fitch, starting at $32
The retailer has a unisex offering of sweatshirts, graphic tees and accessories with the show’s logo.
Compartés Thailand Mango Sticky Rice Bar, $11.95
As we watch the cast indulge in the flavors of Thailand, the handcrafted chocolate brand has a new flavor perfect for eating as the show is on. The Thailand Mango Sticky Rice Bar features a white chocolate base that will have you rooted in your living room but your senses will be far, far away.
Camilla, launching February 19
Warner Bros. Discovery and artist Lezio Lopes collaborated with designer Camilla Franks to launch a collection inspired by the hit show. The kaftans, robes and dresses are all made from either jersey, silk or linen and feature limited-edition prints. Camilla’s styles may look familiar as they were a big part of seasons 1 and 2.
H&M, available February 20
For a more affordable option, the fast fashion company is releasing a resort collection in partnership with the show’s costume designer, Alex Bovaird. The 25-piece line has everything from boho sets to dresses and woven hats and totes.