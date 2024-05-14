Chrissy Teigen 2024: 60th Anniversary Legends
Chrissy Teigen was photographed by Yu Tsai for the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue.
An iconic member of the SI Swimsuit family, Teigen first posed for the issue in 2010, when her photo shoot in the Maldives earned her Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to land the cover of the 50th anniversary issue in 2014 and secured the coveted front page spot once again with her feature in the ’24 SI Swimsuit magazine—her ninth year posing for the brand.
Celebrity stylist Alana Van Deraa was on hand to style her client from head to toe, and Teigen wore a gorgeous dress by Pamella Rolland, shoes by Jimmy Choo, rings by SHAY and earrings by A.Jaffe.
Hair: Irinel DeLeon for Highlight Artists
Makeup: Kristine Studden for Highlight Artists
Styling: Alana Van Deraa
Photographer: Yu Tsai