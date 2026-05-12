Christen Goff 2026: Fort Myers, Fla.

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Fla., for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue alongside models Katie Austin, Gabi Moura, Olandria, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims and Ellie Thumann.

Goff has appeared on the pages of SI Swimsuit every year since she co-won the Swim Search open casting call back in 2021. She went on to secure co-Rookie of the Year honors following her debut shoot in Barbados in 2022, traveling to Dominica and Portugal the following years. In 2025, Goff announced she was expecting her first child with partner and NFL star Jared Goff, posing for the annual issue while pregnant. And in 2026, Goff notched her first front-page feature on the February 2026 digital issue, where she was celebrated as one of six cover stars.

Fort Myers, Fla., is the go-to spot for those who long for a tropical vacation without having to dig through their bags to find that pesky passport. For the 2026 issue, SI Swimsuit models were photographed on the shores of several sun-drenched spots, including Captiva Island, Sanibel Island, Pine Island Sound and Cayo Costa State Park.

Learn more about Fort Myers, Fla., including where to stay, what to eat, and all of the can’t-miss activities here.

“Bohemian, delicate, ethereal and feminine” were the adjectives the SI Swimsuit style team used to describe the designer swimwear pulled for this South Florida shoot. Merging a vacation-ready vibe with a dreamy coastal feel, the final styles were soft, sultry, sweet and singular.

Hair: Paul Norton for Tracey Mattingly using Hot Tools

Makeup: Marina Gravani for Tracey Mattingly using Tom Ford

Photographer: Katherine Goguen

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by La DoubleJ. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Get the Fort Myers, Fla., Look

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Vesey. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by BĀBEN. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Vesey. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by BĀBEN. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by La DoubleJ. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by La DoubleJ. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Cayo Costa, Fla. Swimsuit by Lisa Marie Fernandez. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by La DoubleJ. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Victoria’s Secret. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen at Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel Island, Fla. Swimsuit by BĀBEN. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated